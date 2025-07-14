// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, July 14, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited, located in Singapore
Photo: Depositphotos/tang90246
SGX
2 min.Read

Lum Chang Creations Catalist listing to raise S$12.3m

Gregory Yap
By Gregory Yap

SINGAPORE: Property restoration specialist Lum Chang Creations is preparing to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Singapore’s Catalist board. The company aims to raise S$12.3 million to support its expansion across Southeast Asia.

It will offer 49 million shares at 25 cents each. One million shares will be available to public investors in Singapore, and 48 million will be offered through private placement. After the IPO, the company’s market value will reach S$78.75 million.

Chief executive Lim Thiam Hooi plans to expand the company’s footprint in Malaysia and Indonesia. He highlighted the company’s goal of finding merger and acquisition opportunities.

In a public statement, he explained, “This IPO is just the first step,” Lim noted. He also plans to explore future financing possibilities via placements, as well as a mainboard listing. Lum Chang Creations is a spin-off from Lum Chang Holdings. Also known as a spin-out, it is a corporate action when a company splits off a section as a second business.

See also  UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong salary for FY2023 rose to S$15.9 million, up nearly 12%

Lum Chang Creations focuses on the conservation and restoration of interior spaces and has built its reputation through notable restoration projects, such as work at St James Power Station, the Red Cross House, and the National Museum building.

Lum Chang Creation’s main market for urban revitalisation, interior fit-out works, and addition and alteration (A&A) works in Singapore and Southeast Asia is poised for significant growth. This is due to rapid urbanisation and sustainable development, according to industry estimates.

In Singapore, the combined market for these sectors is projected to reach S$11.7 billion to S$18.4 billion in 2025. Urban revitalisation, fueled by projects like the Greater Southern Waterfront and Marina Bay Sands’ expansion, accounts for S$5 billion to S$10 billion.

The interior fit-out market, driven by demand for luxury offices and retail spaces, is estimated at S$4.7 billion to S$5.4 billion, while A&A works, including HDB flat upgrades and commercial retrofits, contribute S$2 billion to S$3 billion.

See also  75% of Singapore security leaders report machine identity breaches

Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and sustainable design trends underpin this growth, with construction demand expected to hit S$47 billion to S$53 billion, per the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Company financial records show strong growth. In 1H 2025, earnings increased by 61.6% to S$5.3 million. Revenue also went up by 16% to S$40.8 million. Market researcher Converging Knowledge estimates the company has between 14.4% and 17% market share in property revitalisation.

As of May 31, Lum Chang Creations has an order backlog of S$122.8 million, positioning itself well in a strong market. The urban revitalisation and construction sector in Southeast Asia is projected to reach as much as S$395 billion, fuelled by fast urbanisation and sustainable development efforts.

Post-IPO ownership will break down as follows:

  • Lum Chang Holdings: 71.1%
  • CEO Lim Thiam Hooi: 13.3%
  • Public investors: 15.6%

The company plans to distribute 30% of its profits as dividends for the 2025 and 2026 financial years. Lim expects 2026 to be particularly strong as ongoing projects are completed and new orders come in. The company currently accounts for only 50% of a project’s value until it is finished, allowing for better financial flexibility.

See also  Working parent asks for advice on job offer with 50% increase in base pay but no more fixed WFH day on contract

With a pricing strategy at the lower end of its expected range, the IPO offers an appealing entry for investors interested in Singapore’s urban restoration and development sector. The company’s strategy targets both public and private sector projects and focuses on opportunities in emerging markets.

“If we succeed, our capital base will grow. This will allow us to expand further,” Lim said.

Hot this week

Domestic Helpers

Newer helpers complain a lot more these days, says maid agency owner

SINGAPORE: After receiving a spate of complaints from newer...
SG Economy

Temasek plans $25B investment push in Europe

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings is significantly ramping up its investment...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Newer helpers complain a lot more these days, says maid agency owner

SINGAPORE: After receiving a spate of complaints from newer...

Female motorcyclist injured after car suddenly changes lanes on AYE to avoid stationary car in front

SINGAPORE: A multi-vehicle accident disrupted traffic along the Ayer...

Car drives against traffic on Republic Boulevard, narrowly avoids head-on collision

SINGAPORE: A car was caught on camera driving against...

Maids forced to sleep in bomb shelters: Singaporean woman asks, ‘Why not employers try to sleep in one for themselves first?’

SINGAPORE: In Singapore, where real estate is precious and...

Business

Temasek plans $25B investment push in Europe

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings is significantly ramping up its investment...

China’s Manus AI shifts global HQ to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm Manus AI has...

‘Why did HR ghost me after my job interview?’ — Jobseeker asks and gets advice from career coach, who also advises HR to stop...

SINGAPORE: You prepped hard. You nailed the interview. You...

Singaporean man hits multimillionaire status after years of saving and investing, asks what’s next

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who recently became a multimillionaire...

Singapore Politics

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

© The Independent Singapore