LTA: Tesla car owners need to install external battery for ERP 2.0 OBU; device meets safety standards, doesn’t charge continuously

SINGAPORE: Following safety concerns raised by Tesla car drivers, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) says in a Facebook post that the required battery device meets global standards and does not continuously charge.

Tesla vehicle owners in Singapore who have yet to install the new On-Board Unit (OBU) for ERP 2.0 will need an extra step. Some models must first be fitted with an external battery device to provide stable power.

The move drew questions earlier this month from the Tesla Owners Club Singapore, which raised safety concerns about placing a non-original lithium battery inside the cabin. Members worried about fire risks and whether the unit would keep charging even when the car is off.

The LTA said the external battery complies with strict international and industry safety standards. It has also passed fire safety and technical tests. The authority stressed that the battery does not charge continuously. Once the vehicle is turned off, charging stops, and the OBU is powered to keep it running, 8world News reports.

The issue surfaced as Singapore prepares for the full switch to the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system. By Jan 1, 2027, all Singapore-registered vehicles must be fitted with the OBU.

LTA said it had consulted carmakers and industry players before rolling out ERP 2.0. These discussions found that some vehicles cannot supply stable power to the OBU. Affected vehicles include certain electric cars such as Teslas, electric motorcycles without auxiliary batteries, and vehicles fitted with battery isolators that cut power when the engine is off.

LTA and Tesla Singapore explored ways to power the OBU without an added battery but did not find a workable solution. They later agreed that the iRoad Powerpack Pro 12 was suitable for new Teslas. Since Dec 2, 2024, newly registered Teslas have been delivered with this battery installed.

For older Teslas registered before that date, LTA worked with local engineering firm Hope Technik to develop a customised external battery. The authority said tests were conducted to ensure the device does not interfere with the vehicle’s electronics. Owners of these earlier models can install both the OBU and the LTA-developed battery at no cost. The battery comes with a two-year warranty.

Installation must be carried out by authorised workshops appointed by LTA. Indeco Engineers has been named as the authorised installer.

So far, about 4,200 Tesla cars here use the iRoad Powerpack Pro 12. Around 380 have been fitted with the LTA-developed battery. As of the end of 2025, there were 8,635 Teslas on Singapore roads.

As modern electric cars are built differently from petrol vehicles, integrating new road-pricing hardware is not always plug-and-play. For car drivers, the main concern is cabin safety. For LTA, the focus is on system reliability. The OBU must stay powered for ERP 2.0 to work without gantries. A stable power source is key to that.

The authority’s response aims to calm fears. It says the battery meets recognised global standards and includes built-in safeguards. It also made clear that the device’s power draw is lower than the current In-Vehicle Unit (IU).

As Singapore moves closer to a fully satellite-based road pricing system, small hardware details like this can spark big conversations. For Tesla vehicle owners, the message from LTA is that the battery is required, it has been tested, and it is safe to use under approved installation.