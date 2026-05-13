LTA: Most Singapore live traffic camera feeds to shut down from June 30 as ERP 2.0 takes over

SINGAPORE: Singapore vehicle drivers who casually check traffic cameras before leaving home may soon find those live feeds gone. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will stop most live traffic camera feeds from June 30 as part of Singapore’s upgrade towards the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP 2.0) system.

Only selected cameras covering the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, roads leading towards the checkpoints, and Sentosa Gateway will remain active, according to the OneMotoring website.

For years, motorists used the OneMotoring website to scan expressway conditions before deciding whether to drive, delay a trip, or brace for rain and congestion. This habit is now being replaced by a more data-driven system built around onboard units (OBUs), apps, and live traffic analytics.

According to a May 11 report by the Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, LTA said the camera feeds had a relatively low usage rate, leading to the decision to discontinue most of them. The authority will also progressively remove some electronic traffic signboards across roads. Singapore-registered vehicles must install an OBU before ERP 2.0’s full implementation on Jan 1, 2027.

Some motorists still prefer seeing the traffic jam themselves

Since November 2025, drivers have been receiving live traffic alerts through ERP 2.0 onboard units, including accident reports, vehicle breakdowns, roadworks, lane closures, and congestion notices. The change means that, instead of relying on visual feeds, the system is moving towards predictive traffic data and direct, real-time alerts to drivers. For some motorists, though, the camera feeds still served a practical purpose.

Third-party apps and websites currently use the OneMotoring camera feeds to help drivers plan routes. One local app, SG Traffic & ERP, reportedly sees between 300 and 500 daily users. Lianhe Zaobao, quoting The Straits Times, wrote that its developer said many users still prefer visual confirmation, especially during heavy rain or after accidents. He plans to switch towards traffic speed data and congestion analysis after the feeds disappear.

Checkpoint cameras remaining online also suggest something interesting about local driving habits. Singaporeans heading into Johor Bahru still appear deeply attached to checking border traffic visually before committing to the journey.

Motorcyclists and foreign drivers may still prefer electronic signboards

The removal of some electronic signboards has also raised concerns among car drivers and motorcyclists. A retired project management specialist said that signboards remain useful for foreign vehicles that may not have Singapore’s onboard traffic system installed.

One motorcyclist, who works in the oil and gas sector, also noted that motorcycle OBUs have smaller displays and currently don’t display traffic alerts. He said that glancing at phones or other devices while riding can be distracting.

Vehicle drivers will still be able to access traffic information through MyTransport.SG app, radio broadcasts, navigation apps such as Google Maps, and OneMotoring’s remaining services, according to LTA.

Singapore’s roads are becoming smarter, but drivers still want certainty

Singapore’s roads are becoming smarter indeed and more automated even with each passing year, but practical habits die slowly, as many drivers still prefer to see a traffic jam with their own eyes before deciding whether to leave home, because, for some, a blurry traffic camera image still feels more convincing than an algorithm.