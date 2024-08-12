;
Relationships

“Low-income SG woman” asks if it’s worth taking the risk of having a relationship with a man of high socioeconomic status

ByYoko Nicole

August 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: Despite feeling an emotional connection, one Singaporean woman remains hesitant to pursue a relationship with a man whose socio-economic status is significantly higher than her own.

On Friday (Aug 9), she took to r/askSingapore to seek the opinions and advice of others. In her post, she described her background and the recent developments in her love life:

“I’m (F) a first-gen uni graduate, introverted, grew up low-income in HDB, happy with kopitiam food every day. Recently met someone from friend’s intro and we hit off well, until I realised he’s from the other end of the background spectrum,” she wrote.

“He’s a surgeon (in-training), popular in school, wealthy family, haven’t taken MRT/bus in years, used to high-end restaurants. The only similarity is that we both came from top elite schools, if that even counts lol.”

After being confronted with reality, she admitted that she can not shake the feeling that he is out of her league and is concerned about potential conflicts that could arise as a result of their lifestyle differences or disapproval from his family.

See also  "I feel ashamed because my bf is too rich for me" — Woman says she's worried people will assume she's a gold digger for having a rich boyfriend

She hasn’t yet discussed these concerns with him but wanted to hear about others’ experiences on Reddit to better manage her expectations, especially since it’s more common for women to come from privileged backgrounds.

She asked, “What is it like having a high SES partner?”

“Don’t discount yourself.”

In the discussion thread, netizens shared a range of experiences and insights. Some users recounted their own relationships with partners from different socio-economic backgrounds, offering advice on how to navigate these differences.

One netizen said, “Grew up my whole life in a HDB, partner’s family is relatively wealthy, but he can be quite frugal in his ways.. I earn more than him if it matters. Our lifestyle and spending habits are quite similar.

Give him and you a chance to get to know each other, rather than pigeon holing each other by “SES”. You did well in school I guess, so you’ve “made it” for yourself. Don’t discount yourself.”

See also  "Dump him!" – Netizens advise Singaporean woman to leave her boyfriend after he talks about quitting new job within two weeks

Another commented, “ To be honest, only time can tell.See how he behaves when he is with your parents. See how his parents behave when you meet them. See how he behaves after he graduates and is surrounded by other high income earners.”

Others suggested that while socio-economic differences can pose challenges, they are not insurmountable if both partners are committed to working through them together.

Many highlighted that mutual respect and shared values can help bridge these gaps, even when lifestyles and backgrounds differ significantly.

Several netizens also pointed out that it’s common for people to feel insecure when dating someone from a higher socio-economic status, but they encouraged the woman to focus on the qualities that drew her to her partner in the first place.

One netizen chimed in to say, “Compatibility matters more. Check if he is humble. Bring him to hawkers, get him to take mrt rides.. if he open to trying and is not snobbish, then that tells you a lot about his character.

See also  SG man gets schooled by SG women on SG values for asking: "Ladies, what’s the maximum wage difference you can accept in a relationship?"

Never marry someone who looks down on you or your family.”

Another shared, “It’s easier for the girl to be from the humble background than the guy to be from the humble background.

At the end of the day, it’s whether both of you have the same VALUES, since both of you are from different backgrounds. If it’s the same/similar then things are easier to sort out, else it will be very hard.”

Read also: Mixed reactions on whether today’s couples would be willing to stay with their MILs

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Relationships

“My mum only gave birth to me for money,” young woman shares her mum demanded $500 monthly allowance, despite being very frugal with her since her childhood

November 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

The rise of “throning” — The latest online dating trend in favour of boosting social status over genuine affection and meaningful connection

November 11, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Relationships

30yo man earning five figures a month stumped after his date criticized him for living a thrifty lifestyle and for not owning a car

November 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Lifestyle

Netizens call out woman who bought discounted trolleys and got upset after the store dropped prices 2 weeks later

November 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ACRES warns residents to take precautions with their dogs after a man was seen poisoning pigeons at Choa Chu Kang

November 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Fresh grad who got 3 job offers says he’s unsure which salary package to accept: “Squarepoint Capital $7.6K, Amazon $7.3K or Shopee $6.5K?”

November 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Property

DBS: 4 factors Singapore homebuyers should consider when choosing between ECs and BTO flats

November 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.