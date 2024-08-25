tvN’s “Love Next Door” has unveiled a sneak peek into its third episode, as reported by Soompi! This romantic comedy is helmed by the director and writer behind “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.”

Starring Jung So Min as Bae Seok Ryu, the drama follows her attempts to turn her life around after a series of setbacks. Jung Hae In, who plays Choi Seung Hyo, the son of her mother’s friend, is positioned opposite her and is a character she finds hard to forget.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Bae Seok Ryu moved next door to Choi Seung Hyo, determined to start afresh and rediscover happiness.

New stills from the upcoming episode reveal the two childhood friends returning to their high school, where they plan to unearth a time capsule from their school days.

While Choi Seung Hyo eagerly digs, Bae Seok Ryu looks unimpressed, crouching nearby and casting him an annoyed glare.

Later, the pair head to the school’s swimming pool. One picture depicts Choi Seung Hyo clutching the rusted time capsule in the ocean, while another shows Bae Seok Ryu staring at him with a face that is impossible to read.

The production team teased that Episode 3 will explore the past of the “Hyereung High School three musketeers.”

Viewers will finally learn what was written in the letters exchanged by the once-dream-filled teenagers. The team also hinted that revisiting their past will trigger an unexpected change between the two characters.

To see how this discovery impacts their relationship, don’t miss the next episode of “Love Next Door”, airing on Aug 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

Versatile actress

Jung So Min is a popular South Korean actress known for her versatile performances in various genres. Born as Kim Yoon-ji on March 16, 1989, she has garnered a significant following for portraying relatable and often quirky characters.