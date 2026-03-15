// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, March 15, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
RelationshipsSingapore News
2 min.Read

‘Love bombed too soon’: Singapore woman shares why she turned down three men on dating apps

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: It did not take long for a Singaporean woman to turn down three men she had met through dating platforms. After chatting with them over text, she noticed behaviours that set off “red flags” and realised that their values did not align with hers. 

Sharing her story on a local forum, she said the first man disrespected her boundaries and repeatedly brought up topics that made her feel uncomfortable. She did not go into detail about the conversations, but she revealed that at one point, he belittled her by saying, “You never think, do you?”

The second man, she said, moved too quickly for her liking. He had sent her a text saying, “I miss you,” even though they barely knew each other.

“Woah… love bombed too soon. We are definitely not at that stage to say ‘I miss you.’ I am aware sometimes we get the attachment via text without meeting the person, but this is definitely not it. Dodged a bullet,” she said.

See also  Customer frustrated with high repair fees for the Samsung flip phone and S20 issues

The most off-putting encounter, however, was with the third man, who openly boasted about his family’s wealth. She claimed he told her he did not “need to work for the rest of his life” and that “earning a salary was not one of his goals,” because “money did not matter to him.”

As someone who worked day and night to achieve financial stability, the woman found the remark “a dealbreaker.”

“Well, being born with a silver spoon is not a dealbreaker. But being a grown man who PROUDLY flaunts his parents’ wealth as a reason he doesn’t need to work hard is a dealbreaker,” she expressed. 

“Dude is satisfied with what he earns—never asks and never knows how much—is fine. But that statement in quotation really shows how much different we are in life,” she added.

Five key traits women look for in a partner

While some men might say that women are too judgmental or have unrealistically high standards in dating, relationship experts disagree. According to them, women generally look for just these five traits in a man:

See also  Bicentennial Superheroes fly SEA flag. About time.

Sense of humour

Women are drawn to men who can bring them joy and laughter. They also tend to open up more quickly when they feel that their sense of humour is in sync with the man’s.

Dependable

More than financial wealth, women want someone they can depend on. They want a man who can not only take care of himself but also has the desire to move up in life and provide for his future family. 

Kindness

Kindness is an equally important trait. A woman usually takes note of how a man treats a waiter, a staff member, or even the elderly or disabled passengers on the train. 

Forward-thinking

Women appreciate men who think ahead and make real plans for the future. It is not just about having vague ideas but knowing what they want to achieve and actively working toward it. A man who is focused on growth and progress shows that he is responsible and capable of building a life that includes both himself and a future partner.

See also  ‘It’s just annoying’: Man claims Singaporean teens are becoming obsessed with relationships, urges them to focus on ‘their childhood, friends and family’ instead

Honesty

Honesty is non-negotiable. Women generally dislike being misled, especially in the early stages of dating. They value men who are open, straightforward, and upfront about their intentions and feelings.

Read also: Singapore jobseeker exits online interview after being grilled about her family: ‘I told her I wasn’t interested in the job’

 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Domestic Helpers

Dealing with helpers pushing employers’ household boundaries: Maid returns home drunk at 5:30 a.m.

A helper returning home drunk reveals she entered the job agreement with very different ideas of freedom, control, and trust.
In the Hood

Seating dispute at Jurong West food shop turns violent; man slaps worker

A dispute allegedly arose over seating arrangements. A male customer slapped a female employee at a food stall, who retaliated by throwing a chair and then hitting him with a basket full of spoons ...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Dealing with helpers pushing employers’ household boundaries: Maid returns home drunk at 5:30 a.m.

A helper returning home drunk reveals she entered the job agreement with very different ideas of freedom, control, and trust.

Seating dispute at Jurong West food shop turns violent; man slaps worker

A dispute allegedly arose over seating arrangements. A male customer slapped a female employee at a food stall, who retaliated by throwing a chair and then hitting him with a basket full of spoons ...

25 y/o Singaporean mum asks, ‘Does anyone else feel like their monthly salary is just a ‘pass-through’ for expenses?’

Despite cutting down on spending and using CDC vouchers whenever possible, she said saving money still feels out of reach.

Rising prices, stronger ringgit, and cross-border spending are changing the Johor Bahru experience for Singaporeans

The story explores the growing debate among Singaporeans about whether trips to Johor Bahru are becoming more expensive . While the Singapore Dollar has traditionally given Singaporeans strong purc...

Business

Rising prices, stronger ringgit, and cross-border spending are changing the Johor Bahru experience for Singaporeans

The story explores the growing debate among Singaporeans about whether trips to Johor Bahru are becoming more expensive . While the Singapore Dollar has traditionally given Singaporeans strong purc...

Gen Z discussion: Are young workers entitled — or just discouraged?

Young people were told education guarantees success but instead face high costs and low wages.

“My job isn’t that stressful and my hours are chill”: Man earning S$3k says he’s happier after stepping off the rat race and sticking...

He also shared that the office culture is refreshingly laid back.

Canadian Investor claims performance reviews ‘never’ mattered after mass corporate layoffs

SINGAPORE: After reports surfaced that around 600,000 employees had been swept up in major layoffs, Canadian investor Jim Chuong took to Instagram to remind everyone that performance reviews are me...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //