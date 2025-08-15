// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 15, 2025
Photo: Vecteezy (for illustration purposes only)
Lorry collides with two motorcycles on TPE near Seletar Link exit, leaving two injured

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to hospital after a traffic accident involving two motorcycles and a lorry on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) this morning (Aug 15).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 9.20am. The collision occurred on the TPE towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), near the Seletar Link exit.

When reporters arrived at the scene, the two motorcycles were seen overturned, with one lying in front of the lorry and the other behind it. Debris from the bikes was scattered across several lanes, while the right side of the lorry bore a large dent, indicating significant impact.

SCDF confirmed that two injured individuals were conveyed to different hospitals. One was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, while the other was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

