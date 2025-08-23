// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/ BiancoBlue (for illustration purposes only)
Long application steps push 57% of job seekers in Asia to quit, study finds

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

ASIA: Overly complicated and slow hiring processes are driving job seekers away, according to a new report from LiveCareer. This indicates that companies might need to completely rethink their recruitment strategies.

The report shows that 57% of job applicants have abandoned their applications because of difficult or confusing steps. The main point is clear: even very motivated candidates are giving up before they hit “submit.”

“When motivated workers quit applications midway or question whether anyone sees their efforts, it shows something’s wrong with the system,” said Jasmine Escalera, a career expert at LiveCareer.

The black hole of applications

Many applicants are frustrated because they’re not sure if their applications are being seen. While 64% say they’ve customised their CVs for applicant tracking systems (ATS), only 10% think a recruiter actually reviews all applications.

In fact, 41% of respondents believe fewer than a quarter of applications are looked at by a human, and another 34% think only 26% to 50% are reviewed.

This feeling of being ignored is leading to more dissatisfaction. One common complaint is ghosting. More than one-third (35%) of job seekers say they never receive any response after applying — not even a rejection.

“With automated filters, outdated employer systems, and a lack of feedback, many candidates feel like they’re sending their resumes into a void,” Escalera said.

AI floods and frustrations

Recruiters also have their own issues, particularly with the deluge of AI-generated CV submissions. A separate report from Remote found that employers spend an average of 9.24 days just sorting through irrelevant submissions.

As the number of applications grows and quality control becomes harder, many candidates are inadvertently slipping through the gaps.

Although AI adds to some of the recruitment issues, experts believe it can also be part of the solution.

“New technologies have changed how businesses find talent worldwide while also creating more chances for job seekers through remote work,” said Job van der Voort, CEO and co-founder of Remote. “The goal is not to dismiss AI, but to use it wisely.”

To fix the broken relationship between candidates and recruiters, companies may need to adopt a more streamlined, tech-savvy approach. This should concentrate on user experience and ensure that applications don’t just disappear into the digital void.

Till that happens, job seekers will keep walking away—not because they lack the necessary credentials, but because the procedure itself is driving them out.

