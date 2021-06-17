Local men send pies to healthcare workers at TTSH

Singapore — Two men have worked together with a local eatery named The Shepherd’s Pie to send pies to healthcare workers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Mr Thomas says the initiative was taken by his friend, Mr Hans.

They were concerned about the prejudice shown against healthcare workers during the pandemic.

So they decided to show their support by sending some gifts to the TTSH workers.

Mr Thomas said they wanted to remind fellow Singaporeans that times are trying, but it is important to stay united and pursue happiness by assisting one another.

He wishes that healthcare workers will stay resilient and remember that they have the support of Singaporeans.

The Shepherd’s Pie was established in 2007 and offers shepherd’s pie in a variety of eight flavours. It is available for both delivery and takeaway services.

The Shepherd’s Pie uploaded a post on Instagram detailing Mr Thomas’ and Mr Hans’ initiative. The eatery said that it was thankful that it had a part in bringing joy to those working in TTSH and also thanked healthcare workers for their work.