Home News Local men send pies to workers at TTSH

Local men send pies to healthcare workers at TTSH

They want to show their support

Author

Zi Xuan You

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -
Singapore — Two men have worked together with a local eatery named The Shepherd’s Pie to send pies to workers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Mr Thomas says the initiative was taken by his friend, Mr Hans.
They were concerned about the prejudice shown against healthcare workers  during the pandemic.
So they decided to show their support by sending some gifts to the TTSH workers.
Mr Thomas said they wanted to remind fellow Singaporeans that times are trying, but it is important to stay united and pursue happiness by assisting one another.
He wishes that healthcare workers will stay resilient and remember that they have the support of Singaporeans.
The Shepherd’s Pie was established in 2007 and offers shepherd’s pie in a variety of eight flavours. It is available for both delivery and takeaway services.
The Shepherd’s Pie uploaded a post on Instagram detailing Mr Thomas’ and Mr Hans’ initiative. The eatery said that it was thankful that it had a part in bringing joy to those working in TTSH and also thanked healthcare workers for their work.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man allegedly shouts at McDonald’s manager because there is ham in egg mayo sandwich

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to commend the staff manager of a McDonald's outlet for handling well an angry customer complaining about the ham in his egg mayo sandwich. A netizen took to Facebook page Complaint...
View Post
Featured News

Man who pretended to be ‘sugar mummy’ gets 10 months jail for sex with boy, 17

Singapore—A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months' jail on Monday (June 14) for having procured the sexual services of a 17-year-old boy. The man, Muhammad AL-Masfuiin Mushin, pretended to be a “sugar mummy” in order to entice the boy to come...
View Post
Featured News

Woman’s neighbours install a fan outside their flat to extinguish small prayer flame she lit in the corridor

Singapore -- In another incident revealing a lack of religious tolerance, a woman’s neighbours have installed a fan outside their gate in an attempt to extinguish the prayer flame she lights in a tiny urn outside her own flat. In a 30-second-long...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent