Local asks if fresh grads are still being paid the ‘same as 20 years ago’ — Is Singapore’s job market cheating a generation?

SINGAPORE: After learning that some fresh graduates have accepted jobs offering just S$2,500 to S$3,000 amid a tough job market, a frustrated local turned to social media to ask if these young professionals are being lowballed and pressured into taking salaries that haven’t changed much in the past 20 years.

“Is this starting salary really as low as 20 years ago?” the local wrote on the r/singaporejobs subreddit on Thursday (Oct 16). “I see some people saying that their starting salary was S$3,000/mo when they graduated many years ago. Numbers please. What did you make? How many years ago?”

“If it’s the same now, you guys have less after inflation.”

In the discussion thread under the post, many Singaporeans from the older generation confirmed that this pay range was indeed the typical entry-level salary back in their day.

One individual who entered the civil sector in 2005 shared that during his time, the “second upper guys earned S$3,000, while the first-class guys were paid S$3,200.” As for his female colleagues, he heard that their salary was around S$2,500.

Another recalled, “In the late 00s, it was S$2,500 for females and S$2,700 for male degree holders (they had an extra S$200 because of NS experience) for many stats boards and organisations that adopted the stats board model (i.e., restructured hospital).”

A third user, who graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) in 1997, said that his first job paid him S$2,700 a month.

He then proceeded to explain how the growth of salaries has failed to keep up with inflation. According to him, nearly 28 years later, the entry-level salary for the same course he studied has only increased by about 60%, reaching roughly S$4,000 today. In contrast, inflation has risen by around 120% over the same period.

To illustrate his point, he cited the following examples: “[Back then], a new BTO flat cost $170k, while my resale flat cost $270k. Today, a new BTO costs $380k, while my 4-room resale flat is now worth S$750k.”

“[Also], a drumstick chicken rice at the hawker center was S$3.50 that filled my stomach. [But today], drumstick chicken rice is $5, but with a smaller drumstick and less rice. I need to pay additional rice and 50% for a bigger chicken, say S$7.50 for the same portion that I paid in 1997.”

He added, “The inflation increases approximately 120%-150% for flat and 115% for chicken rice. So double the wage increase of 60%. And we are not even talking about other goods, e.g., cars, transport, tuition services, eating out, etc.”

Still, despite the generally higher starting pay that some enjoyed in the past, a few users admitted they were not as fortunate and only managed to secure jobs that paid on the lower end for their time.

One wrote, “Back in 2005, my starting monthly salary was S$1.4k (small audit firm).”

Another commented, “My first pay was S$1650 as a training exec in an IT training company. That was 2009.”

A third shared, “My starting pay in 2002 was S$2,200. It was considered on the low side. But things were a LOT cheaper then, so it wasn’t too bad.”

A fourth pointed out, “S$2.5-3 was the average degree entry level over a decade ago for non-sales; if it’s the same now, you guys have less after inflation.”

