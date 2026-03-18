// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
28.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Forum
3 min.Read

Local asks, ‘Anyone else find that they can’t really save much from their monthly salary…only from bonuses?’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean in his mid-thirties has started to realise that perhaps his elderly father, now in his late 60s, was right all along, that most people only really manage to save their year-end bonuses.

Posting on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (Mar 17), the local said that his father’s total compensation packages were “quite good” back in the day and that they were able to live a “comfortable” life because of it.

However, as the sole breadwinner with a wife and two children, his father never managed to save anything from his monthly salary.

“Every month, the salary was essentially fully spent on household expenses. The only real savings each year came from the year-end bonus,” the local said, adding that his father only told him this a few years ago.

He might have brushed this off at the time, but now that he is older and actually paying bills himself, he is starting to think that his father “might have been onto something.”

Wondering if this is simply how things are, he asked the online crowd, “Anyone else find that they can’t really save much from their monthly salary… only from bonuses? Curious if this is common for others in Singapore too. Do you actually save from your monthly salary? Or mostly from bonus?”

See also  Letter to the Editor | The sensible thing parents can do when informed by the school about their child’s wrongdoing or misbehaviour

“It is what it is.”

In the comments, many of those who joined the discussion turned out to be parents who were the sole breadwinners in their households.

One user, a father in his 50s, said, “I resonate with this. My wife was a stay-at-home mother but did go back to doing part-time work after the kids were old enough but earns less than half of what I do. I still pay all the bills, including the entire flat’s mortgage.” 

“But my philosophy has always been I will not deny them things they want or need. I have come to realise CPF is a lifesaver. That’s honestly the one where I have truly saved. Don’t discount or misunderstand CPF.”

Another shared that “he’s pretty much in the same boat.” As the sole breadwinner supporting a family of four, he said his entire monthly salary gets fully used up, leaving little to nothing to set aside.

“My family lives modestly. 5-room HDB flat on the northern side of SG. My grocery and food bills are very high, as we cook every day, and we also blend vegetable and fruit juices everyday,” he wrote.

See also  Poly student who spends $20-30 on food daily says, "Singapore's cost of living is so depressing these days"

“We eat out once or twice a week at food courts, fast food spots, or casual dining spots. I rack my brain over how to cut my expenses all the time…but it is difficult. So I stash away my bonuses in investments, cover the shortfalls, and use the balance to bring the family for holidays. It is what it is.”

A third user, meanwhile, wrote that for those who don’t have any family yet, not being able to save anything is mainly due to “lifestyle inflation.”

“It’s lifestyle. Until my mid-30s, I was living paycheck to paycheck. I had a wake-up call, left the industry, and went to a job that paid about half what I used to get. But I still managed to save from that job because I was now motivated to live more simply.”

Supporting this view, a fourth user shared, “My salary is considered very low in SG standards. But yes, I do save from my monthly salary. Mainly because I literally do not spend money anymore apart from necessities, bills, and PC gaming.” 

See also  Letter to the Editor | Very crucial for WP & opposition parties to work extra hard to score commendable election results in 2024/2025

“I don’t buy Starbucks or bubble tea, and I don’t eat in restaurants or cafes. Only buy food from hawker centres daily. I don’t have any subscriptions; I frown on them and cancelled Netflix 2 years ago when they raised the prices. Also don’t have kids, so there’s that.”

In other news, a 32-year-old worker expressed on social media that he’s had enough of working for small and medium enterprises after being told he didn’t pass his six-month probation.

“I got pretty pissed, and I seriously do not want to join any more SMEs. I’m sick and tired of [them],” he wrote.

Read more: 32 y/o worker says he’s ‘sick and tired’ of SMEs after failing probation, suspects boss didn’t confirm him because his S$4.75k salary was considered too high

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the Hood

Hari-Raya themed bus, trains, and station murals were launched by the Land Transport Authority to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

The Land Transport Authority, together with the Malay Heritage Center (MHC) and four public transport operators—SBS Transit, SMRT, ETATO, and Go-Ahead—has refurbished some MRT stations, trains, and...
Jobs

Singaporean who sent out 663 job applications finally lands a role and shares hard-earned advice for fellow jobseekers

SINGAPORE: After sending out a staggering 663 job applications in just three months, one Singaporean jobseeker has finally secured a role. In a post on Reddit’s r/singaporejobs forum, the jobseek...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Hari-Raya themed bus, trains, and station murals were launched by the Land Transport Authority to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

The Land Transport Authority, together with the Malay Heritage Center (MHC) and four public transport operators—SBS Transit, SMRT, ETATO, and Go-Ahead—has refurbished some MRT stations, trains, and...

Man spends S$8,000 on ‘golden poodles’, later finds out they’re mixed breeds

The man complained that he spent $8,000 to buy two "Golden Poodles" that were said to be from the same parents at a pet store. Several months later, he found that their sizes were nearly twice as ...

Woman claims minimart in Marsiling charges S$0.40 for items bought via PayNow

A woman took to FB with her complaint, but the store told Shin MIn that the extra charge is only for cigarettes

Singapore likely to experience retail price increase as a result of fuel shock

Whether vouchers actually help with inflation If subsidies distort retail prices Some speculate supermarkets adjust pricing anticipating vouchers

Business

Singaporean who sent out 663 job applications finally lands a role and shares hard-earned advice for fellow jobseekers

SINGAPORE: After sending out a staggering 663 job applications in just three months, one Singaporean jobseeker has finally secured a role. In a post on Reddit’s r/singaporejobs forum, the jobseek...

Singapore dollar nears five-year low against ringgit yet Singaporeans still flock to Johor Bahru for Hari Raya shopping

SINGAPORE: The Singapore dollar is nearing a five-year low against the Malaysian ringgit, but it has not stopped Singaporeans from crossing the border to shop in Johor Bahru ahead of Hari Raya.

‘The whole city is running on the same daily script’: Local asks anyone else feel like Singapore is an NPC city sometimes

SINGAPORE: Whenever people talk about the “top cities in Asia,” Singapore is usually one of the first places that pops up. It is known as the garden city and a land of opportunity, a safe and high...

32 y/o worker says he’s ‘sick and tired’ of SMEs after failing probation, suspects boss didn’t confirm him because his S$4.75k salary was considered...

SINGAPORE: After being told he didn’t pass his six-month probation, a 32-year-old worker expressed on social media that he’s had enough of working for small and medium enterprises.

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //