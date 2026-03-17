32 y/o worker says he’s ‘sick and tired’ of SMEs after failing probation, suspects boss didn’t confirm him because his S$4.75k salary was considered too high

SINGAPORE: After being told he didn’t pass his six-month probation, a 32-year-old worker expressed on social media that he’s had enough of working for small and medium enterprises.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum on Saturday (Mar 14), the worker shared that his “boss at an SME specialising in sprinkler pipe installations” told him that he could not confirm his position because he was “unable to handle stress appropriately.”

The worker felt the decision was unfair. He said he had been managing and coordinating four projects for the company at the same time and had only expressed his stress once.

“Honestly, the stress is just for a day, and I just end up solving the problem the next day after I just drive 90 km on the highway with windows down at 1am at night.”

“So based on this explanation of his, he decided that he would be unable to give me a confirmation of my position in the company and decided that I should leave because he thinks I can’t help him out in the long run.”

However, he suspects the real reason could simply be cost-cutting. His total pay, including a vehicle allowance, comes up to about S$4,750 a month.

The worker said he has spent the past decade working in SMEs, with each role lasting about two years on average. During that time, he claimed he often had to put up with poor working conditions and stayed on even after realising that some of these companies “had no moral ethics when it comes to their workers.”

This latest experience, he said, was the final straw.

“I got pretty pissed, and I seriously do not want to join any more SMEs. I’m sick and tired of [them],” he wrote, adding that he has been applying for roles at multinational companies but has not had any success so far.

He ended his post by asking others for advice on how he might improve his chances of getting hired by a multinational company.

“I came here in hopes of asking if anyone could give me some advise on how I even get an MNC to take me in so I don’t have to deal with anymore rubbish such as family business decision, ‘$50 for this item is too expensive; please look for a cheaper one,’ ‘I need you to do someone else’s job,’ etc.,” he wrote. “Hope to have some insight. Thank you.”

“Toxicity is determined by who you report to and work with.”

In the thread, one user pointed out, “I think the issues are not just SME vs. MNC but a matter of a lousy boss vs. a good boss and more often than not, the MNCs have more stringent hiring processes to identify the better from the worst kind of boss, which is why it is so difficult to get hired by the MNCs.

“I’m sure there are good SME bosses out there; it just depends on whether you have the fate to meet them. Don’t give up!”

Another user agreed, saying, “Toxicity is determined by who you report to and work with. It’s not whether it’s an MNC or an SME. I have worked in a firm with less than 10 headcount and an MNC before.”

Some users also offered practical suggestions on how the worker could improve his chances of eventually joining an MNC.

One person recommended starting out in contract roles.

“The best way is to start with contract roles through agencies,” they wrote. “The bar is lower, yet the exposure is the same. Get a few names on your resume, and you are on the right track to something permanent (hopefully).”

Another user said, “To get into an MNC, the easiest way is from referrals. Without that, you really need to contact HR to ask to review your CV. Either that or your CV needs to be reworked to be customised for each job application.”

A third commenter suggested, “Get the right skill set for the MNC you are aiming for. Join a low-reputation MNC that lets you level up this skill set, and in another 3 years, you should be able to reach your dream MNC.”

In other news, a Singaporean man said he was left completely baffled after a woman he matched with on a dating app decided to turn their conversation into what he described as an “audition.”

Posting the story on the r/sgdatingscene and r/dating forums on Thursday (Mar 12), the man shared that after matching with the woman on Hinge, their chat took an unexpected turn almost immediately.

Read more: Man baffled after woman he met on dating app makes him audition: ‘Give me your best joke, you have 3 tries’