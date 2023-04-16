Local actor Leon Lee shares the things he wished he knew before living alone in Singapore

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video, local actor Leon Lee shared his experience after moving and living in Singapore alone and listed down the things that he wished he knew before moving out of his parents’ place.

“It’s been about a year since I moved out of my parents place and started living by myself, together with my girlfriend, and I thought why not share you guys some things I wished I knew before I actually did this,” Leon stated in the video.

The first tip that the actor gave was to find a good agent, especially when one plans on finding his or own place to live in.

“When I started finding my own place, I did it by myself.. And it was very tiring,” he admitted. He then found a friend of a friend who is an agent that helped him acquire the place he is staying in right now.

“And most of the time you just pay them one month of your rent because they are commissioned, which is great,” he added.

Another advice from Leo is to be prepared for the expenses because it is expensive.

“Rent is really expensive right now in Singapore, and on top of that there is also going to be personal utilities.. And most importantly your personal necessities as well” he admitted.

Lastly, he expressed that living alone should be lonely at times, but it will ‘teach you how to be an adult.’

“You have to be disciplined enough to do all the things by yourself,” he declared.

Leon shared how he cried when he first left his parents house, but now living alone, he is preparing for his adulthood and eventually to become a father. /TISG

