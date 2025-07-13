// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/ Seasonpost (for illustration purposes only)
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Loanshark threatens to kill borrower’s entire family over S$27 outstanding balance

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A 42-year-old man has revealed that a loan shark has threatened to kill his entire family over an outstanding balance of just RM90 (approximately S$27).

According to a report by Oriental Daily, the borrower named Xiao (transliterated from Mandarin) said he initially borrowed RM1,500 (S$452) last month to help with cash flow difficulties. But when the money was disbursed, he received only RM1,000 (S$301), as the lender retained RM500 as an upfront fee.

Mr Xiao told the Malaysian daily that he diligently repaid the loan together with the interest demanded. Despite having settled what he believed was the full amount owed, he was later informed that he still had an outstanding balance of RM90.

To his shock, the lender claimed that under their so-called “regulations,” he was required to pay an additional “fine” of RM1,500.

Mr Xiao said he did not agree to their demand but the loanshark refused to negotiate and instead threatened to kill his entire family.

See also  Jokowi recalls 180km ride with Mahathir in car project revival bid

Mr Xiao said began receiving repeated menacing text messages warning that hired killers would be sent to carry out the threats if he did not comply. He described feeling deeply unsettled and fearful for his family’s safety.

The incident highlights the ruthless tactics employed by illegal moneylenders, who often prey on financially vulnerable individuals and enforce repayment through intimidation and violence.

Such cases have been reported across Malaysia in recent years, prompting warnings from authorities and community organisations about the dangers of dealing with unlicensed lenders.

Investigations are ongoing.

