Lin Ching Hsia lost 11kg in 6 months and said she got rid of her ‘spare tire’

Taipei — It may have been more than two decades that Taiwanese star Lin Ching Hsia has retired from acting but she keeps fans updated on her life with an occasional post on Weibo. However, new photos of the 66-year-old are few and far between.

Fortunately, thanks to the media outlet China Times, the latest photos of Lin are available and spoiler alert, she is looking fantastic as usual.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with China Times, Lin shared that she had lost 11kg in six months and her shoot with the media outlet was the first time she had photos taken of herself after her weight loss. The star, who is 1.68m-tall said that she weighed 68kg before Christmas last year and had a ‘spare tire’ around her waist. Lin did not like having her photos taken then and started buying clothes in bigger sizes.

“My daughters often persuaded me to lose weight for the sake of my health, and my friends would shake their heads when they saw me,” she shared.

Lin was asked if her weight gain was because of her love of good food as she once admitted that she does not really watch what she eats. She said that she is not really a foodie and that she mostly enjoys peanuts, peanut butter and food made from wheat flour.

She also had odd sleeping habits: “There were days when I would fall asleep at dawn and wake up at night.”

Lin decided one day that she should not continue with this lifestyle so she made up her mind to be healthier. The star started sleeping at more regular hours, controlled her diet, made sure to take less oil, less salt, less sugar, less start and cut down on her snacking and late-night suppers.

She also exercised for at least an hour every day by playing badminton twice a week, doing Pilates once a week and hiking in the mountains for an hour-and-a-half once a week. According to 8days.sg, Lin also recommended table tennis which she claimed is a good way to engage parts of the brain that are not normally used, promotes blood circulation and prevents conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Lin was able to shed nine kilos in just two months with her new habits. Currently, she weighs 56kg and she feels very accomplished. Lin was asked if she has any tips for maintaining her age-defying beauty. She laughed and said that she “doesn’t have any secret methods” and she does not even consider herself that youthful-looking.

“Everyone, please never learn from me ‘cos I’m someone who sleeps late and wakes up late, has irregular meals, doesn’t eat vitamins, doesn’t eat healthy, and doesn’t take care of her face,” she warned. “It’s probably ‘cos we Shandong people have good genes.”

Lin went on to confess that she used to worry about making headlines for her beauty after entering her 60s, but now, she’s a lot more carefree about it.

"I no longer care about whether I'm old or not, or beautiful or not," she mused. "I think ageing is simply a part of life and there's no reason to fear it. It is the law of nature and you have to accept it even if you don't want to, otherwise you'll just make things hard for yourself."

