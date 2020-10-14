Lim Tean intends to commence contempt of court proceedings against CAD officers

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Opposition politician and lawyer Lim Tean intends to commence contempt of court proceedings against the Director of the Commercial Affairs Department, an investigation officer and the three officers who arrested him in his office on Oct 2, according to his counsel, Mr M Ravi, on Tuesday (Oct 13).

In a Facebook post, Mr Ravi said he had placed the Attorney-General on notice of Mr Lim’s intentions as the “subject matter of the investigation is related to a state court proceeding (civil case) which is being further heard in open court on 27th October”.

I have just placed the Attorney- General on notice as Tean's Defence Counsel of Tean's intention to commence contempt… Posted by Ravi MRavi on Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Mr Lim, who is leader of the Peoples Voice party, was arrested for suspected criminal breach of trust under the Penal Code. He is also being investigated for an alleged offence of unlawful stalking under the Protection from Harassment Act.

In a Facebook statement on Friday (Oct 2), Mr Ravi wrote: “3 police officers from the Commercial Affairs Department just barged into the office and arrested Lim Tean whilst he is preparing his case with Leong Sze Hian in his room for next Tuesday’s defamation trial to cross-examine the Prime Minister.”

Calling the arrest “unlawful”, he added: “Lim Tean protested when they placed the handcuff on him that his arrest is politically motivated.”

However, in a statement, the police had said that the arrest was not politically motivated. “The police reject his allegations that the investigations are politically motivated,” according to the statement. “Mr Lim Tean’s alleged victims had filed police reports alleging serious offences by him against them, and the police have a duty to investigate the allegations.”

In his Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 13), Mr Ravi also said they will be commencing other actions against Mr Joseph Chen — “opponent lawyer” — including complaints to be filed to the Law Society.

On his own Facebook page the same day, Mr Lim shared Mr Ravi’s post and wrote: “I will not allow these people who claim to be part of the State Organs to trample on my rights. Don’t think that you can scare me by using illegal tactics such as unlawful arrest. I am not for turning”.

Fantastic Work By My Lawyer M Ravi! My lawyer and colleague M Ravi is doing fantastic work and defending my rights… Posted by Lim Tean on Tuesday, 13 October 2020

He added: “I remain focused on defending Leong Sze Hian’s rights in the defamation action brought against him by Lee Hsien Loong, and I aim to produce the best submissions possible so that the Court can be guided to the right decision in that case.” /TISG