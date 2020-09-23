LiHO Tea launches campaign to show gratitude for all essential workers

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Locally brewed and proudly Singaporean LiHO Tea is concocting a “top-secret project” for essential frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic and wishes to get the public’s involvement on the campaign.

In a press release on Monday (Sept 21), LiHO Tea announced that they would be conducting a campaign to show gratitude and appreciation for all essential workers including doctors, delivery drivers, grocery store workers, and more.

“We care for all our LiHO TEA fans, and we have received numerous write-ins asking what they can do to give back and show support to all the frontliners that have been painstakingly working day and night to keep Singapore safe during these tough times,” said LiHO Tea.

The #LiHOTEASaysThankYou initiative is a virtual messaging campaign for those interested in thanking essential workers for their services during the pandemic. “We take your feedback and considerations seriously, and we hear you! Specially for you, the #LiHOTEASaysThankYou campaign is proud to serve you in shouting the message out loud and make it aware (sic) on our social media pages.”

The thank-you messages would be included in a “top-secret project” the company is brewing especially for the campaign. “Do craft your messages with extra tender loving care if you would like it to be featured!” states the press release. Messages not featured in the secret project will be shared daily on LiHO Tea’s social media pages.

Those interested in sending appreciation messages can do so via a Google form accessible here from Sept 21 until Sept 28, 2020.

More details below: