SINGAPORE: Gut health is often overlooked, even as health and wellness gained more attention in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Research from probiotics specialist Life-Space highlights the key role of gut health in supporting a strong immune system, efficient digestion, and mental well-being.

After COVID-19, there was a shift in the attitudes of Southeast Asian residents towards nutritional supplements, prompting Australia’s leading probiotics expert, Life-Space, to aim at improving gut health in Singapore and the broader Southeast Asian market.

Alan Yi, General Manager of Life-Space Group, emphasised the company’s dedication to enhancing the health and wellness of Singaporeans through innovative probiotic solutions.

“We understand the unique challenges faced by many in maintaining a healthy gut and are committed to providing effective, science-backed products to support their journey towards better health.

Our recent engagements at prominent industry events highlight our commitment to education and community involvement, ensuring that Singaporeans have access to the best possible resources for their well-being,” he said.

This approach is evident in their flagship product, the Broad Spectrum Probiotic, designed to support a balanced gut microbiome.

The probiotic supplement combines 15 strains of naturally sourced probiotics, delivering 32 billion CFU (colony-forming units) to enhance digestive health, boost the immune system, and promote overall well-being.

In July 2024, Life-Space made a notable impact in Singapore by participating in the Glow Festival, held from July 5 to 16, and the Growth Asia Summit from July 16 to 18.

These events provided Life-Space with a platform to showcase its science-backed probiotic supplements and engage with the community on the importance of gut health. The company also participated in The Guardian Retreat, held in Kuala Lumpur from July 19 to 20, 2024.

The retreat, themed “Nurturing MY Well-being,” featured Life-Space Group’s lead Scientific Educator, Jessica Simonis, who delivered a keynote address and led a workshop for over 100 Guardian pharmacists.

The event emphasised the importance of education, communication, and building a solid brand image in the health industry. /TISG