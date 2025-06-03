Li Yapeng gives up his kindergarten while his wife and daughter move out of their villa to cut costs

- Advertisement -

CHINA: According to a report by VnExpress, Chinese actor Li Yapeng transferred ownership of his kindergarten for free while his wife and daughter reportedly downsized from a villa to a smaller apartment.

At the Children’s Day event at his kindergarten, Li surprised everyone. According to Sinchew, Li astonished everyone when he announced that he would give ownership of his kindergarten to an education manager without asking for any money.

What’s important

The actor believes that everyone who is born has a responsibility to contribute positively to society.

He emphasised, “This isn’t about being rich; it’s about what’s important to you as a person.”

In 2011, Li established the kindergarten with a personal investment of 100 million yuan (S$17 million). For 14 years, he developed a one-of-a-kind program that incorporated elements of Chinese culture, propelling it to the top of the private kindergarten rankings.

His decision to hand over the institution, however, has sparked fierce debate. While Li presented the act as a societal contribution, other opponents say that it stems from his financial troubles following unsuccessful business ventures. They argue that his donation is a means of disposing of his assets due to his inability to pay off debts.

A netizen said that Li fails at everything, while another asked Li to pay off his debts first. Yet another netizen stated that his wife and children are renting, whereas Li is giving away assets.

Financial difficulties

Last month, Li’s wife, model Haiha Jinxi, said in a livestream that the family is facing financial difficulties due to an outstanding debt of 40 million yuan from his unsuccessful real estate investment in 2015.

Haiha also posted a video showing her dealing with the whole move from their big villa to a smaller apartment all by herself, because Li was away working. Even though things were tough, she made it clear she’s still behind him.

Back in the day, Li Yapeng, who’s now 54, was a major star in China. He was the leading man in a bunch of hit TV series, including The Legend of the Condor Heroes and Laughing in the Wind, as well as The Singer and Eternal Moment. Still, in 2011, he did something a lot of people didn’t expect – he quit acting to focus on his other interests, his businesses.

So, Haiha, 35, first gained attention when she competed in the Miss World China competition back in 2011. Following that, she dabbled in modelling.

Li and Haiha got married in 2022. This is not Li’s first marriage, though. He was married to the famous singer Faye Wong from 2005 to 2013, and they have a daughter together named Li Yan. After the couple parted ways, Faye Wong began dating Nicholas Tse again.