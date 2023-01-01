Letter to the Editor | Common causes of traffic hazards and terrible accidents in Singapore

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s report, “Audi swerves recklessly along PIE, hits motorcyclist & pillion, causing riders to be thrown off & tumble on the road” (Dec 31, 2022).

This is one of the most dangerous and undesirable driving acts which are always happening on our roads. I have been on the road almost every day, and I have closely observed the following reckless, careless and irresponsible driving behaviours:

1) Speeding cars on the expressways and tailgating the front vehicles closely. These speeding drivers are usually the high-performance, expensive, fastest exotic car owners.

2) Speeding drivers used to swerve left and right on the roads, especially on the expressways.

3) Drivers who ignore signalling or signalling at the last minute while changing lanes.

4) Drivers who like to make illegal turnings or U-turns.

5) Drivers who switch on headlights while driving, even in broad daylight. This poses a safety hazard to the drivers of the front vehicles.

All the observations cited above have posed unnecessary traffic hazards to all road users, and they would easily result in terrible accidents.

Teo Kueh Liang

