LETTER | Racism in Singapore!

I just like to highlight these two news articles to show how racism has become prolific in Singapore, or maybe it is just coming out more into the open now, with social media.

While the racism of the parents can be put down to ignorant individuals, the casual racism displayed by a CEO of one of Singapore’s biggest enterprises and a Member of Parliament (PAP), is shocking.

He was making fun of an Indian name, and so casually at it too! The fact that he did not even think twice about posting such things shows how racism has become accepted as something normal and casual.

I am sure he might have thought, “oh that is a wonderful joke, let’s make fun of the (Indian) name.”

However, the fact that this person was the duly elected Vice-President of the most powerful country in the world (at least for now!) and an ally that Singapore needs and has always cultivated a strong relationship with, did not seem to cross his mind.

That is what is utterly shocking!

Imagine if this was done by a representative of the opposition. Imagine how the government might have treated it.

I would love to see how some government officials will react to this.

Moby