As we come together to celebrate Singapore’s 59th National Day, I am filled with immense pride on our nation’s journey. Today is more than just a commemoration of our independence; it is a reminder of the resilience, unity, and spirit that have shaped Singapore into the thriving nation it is today.

Our history is one of perseverance and as we stand on the threshold of our 59th year, it is crucial to remember that our progress was not achieved overnight, nor was it the result of a single narrative. It was the collective effort of every Singaporean, each contributing in their own way to the fabric of our society.

The Independent Singapore was founded on the belief that diversity of thought and free expression are vital to a healthy democracy. In these times, as we navigate the complexities of an ever-evolving global landscape, this belief remains more important than ever. We are committed to providing you with perspectives that challenge the status quo, provoke thought, and inspire action.

This National Day, let us celebrate the progress we have made, but also take a moment to reflect on the work that still lies ahead.

To our readers, we thank you for your unwavering support. Your engagement, feedback, and dedication to staying informed are what drive us to continue our work. We remain steadfast in our mission to be a platform for honest discourse, holding power to account, and giving a voice to the voiceless.

Together, let us build a nation that reflects the best of us—a nation that is strong, resilient, and united in our diversity.

Wishing you a Happy 59th National Day.