As we welcome the Year of the Snake this Chinese New Year, it is a time for reflection, renewal, and hope. The Lunar New Year is a cherished tradition in Singapore, one that unites us in celebrating our shared values of resilience, community, and progress. At The Independent Singapore, these values resonate deeply with our mission to provide independent, thoughtful journalism that serves the people.

The past year has been one of transformation and challenge. The world around us continues to evolve, and with it, so does Singapore. As an independent news outlet, we’ve witnessed and reported on stories that have shaped our nation—from economic shifts to social changes, from pressing environmental issues to the everyday struggles and triumphs of Singaporeans.

It has been our privilege to shine a light on these narratives, ensuring that diverse voices and perspectives are heard.

Yet, maintaining an independent media platform in Singapore is not without its trials. The digital age brings constant change, while external pressures demand we remain steadfast in our commitment to journalistic integrity. Despite these challenges, we draw strength from the belief that an informed and engaged citizenry is the cornerstone of a vibrant society. It is this belief that fuels our work, even on the hardest days.

As we enter 2025, we are reminded of the wisdom and adaptability of the Snake—a symbol of transformation, intelligence, and strategy. These qualities will guide us as we navigate the complexities of the year ahead. We are committed to evolving alongside the times while staying true to our principles: to champion alternative viewpoints, provide rigorous analysis, and hold power accountable.

The Lunar New Year is also a time to express gratitude. We are deeply thankful for you, our readers, who continue to support and trust us. Your engagement, whether through reading, sharing, or offering feedback, reminds us that our work matters. Together, we can build a stronger, more informed community, one that is unafraid to confront challenges and seek meaningful change.

As you gather with loved ones this festive season, may the Year of the Snake bring you prosperity, good health, and happiness. Let us embrace the year ahead with courage, resilience, and the shared hope for a brighter future.

Gong Xi Fa Cai!

Warm regards,

Kumaran Pillai

Publisher, The Independent Singapore