‘Less than a month and it’s back’: Neighbours fed up with Yishun ‘garbage house’

SINGAPORE: A cluttered unit in Yishun has been cleaned more than 10 times over the past decade, but neighbours say the situation keeps returning to square one.

Residents living near the unit have raised concerns that despite repeated clean-ups by the town council and volunteer groups, the home quickly reverts to what they describe as a “garbage house”.

The clutter has extended beyond the unit, spilling into corridors, near the lift area, and even downstairs. Shin Min Daily News reported that neighbours say the mess has attracted pests such as rats and cockroaches, causing ongoing disturbance.

A 63-year-old resident, who has lived in the area for nearly 10 years, said the issue was not as severe initially but worsened over time as the couple continued to hoard items.

“Over the past few years, many volunteer organisations, charities, and town councils have come and cleaned it more than 10 times, but it always returns to its original state in less than a month,” she said.

Another neighbour, 59, shared that the couple had been placing items in the corridor for about three years. While they agreed to clear the space after discussions, the clutter soon returned.

When reporters visited the unit, the area outside was filled with boxes and miscellaneous items. More than 20 umbrellas were seen hanging in cabinets, alongside plastic bags containing instant noodles and waste paper. Discarded strollers, stools, second-hand appliances, and a bicycle were also found blocking the entrance.

Items were also reportedly piled up in the lift lobby and along nearby corridors.

To address the issue, the town council has issued a notice requiring the homeowners to clear the clutter, warning that items may be confiscated if no action is taken.

Authorities said they have been monitoring such cases of clutter in HDB units and are working with community partners to engage residents. However, resolving corridor clutter may take more time.

In another HDB incident, a man returned twice in four days, not as a visitor, but to steal underwear from the corridor.

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