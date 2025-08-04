Legal vaping goes mainstream — Now illegal drug vapes are taking over, and no one knows how to stop them

SINGAPORE: In recent years, vaping has become popular. Bright ads, fruity flavours, and sleek, USB-like devices have turned nicotine use into something more private and socially acceptable. However, this trend raises a complex issue: Has legal vaping created a convenient cover for illegal drug use?

A concerned Reddit user sparked a heated debate with a bold claim. He said that by legalising vaping, authorities have made it hard to tell the difference between nicotine vapes and those with illegal substances. “Nicotine and drug vapes look nearly identical, small, discreet, and easy to hide,” the post stated. “Without lab testing, it’s almost impossible for police, teachers, or parents to know what someone is really vaping.”

The post also pointed out that legalisation might unintentionally protect drug users. “The widespread use of vapes reduces suspicion and makes illegal activity harder to spot unless there’s a strong smell or obvious behaviour,” the netizen wrote. He believed the growing market for legal products is crushing enforcers and enforcement itself, giving illegitimate vendors the chance to go unobserved. Reusable vape pens, which are frequently sold lawfully, were emphasised as a major excuse—people can replenish them with prohibited drugs while avoiding attention.

Not everyone was in agreement with this miserable viewpoint. The comments section became an animated discussion about strategy, implementation, and historical illustrations.

“Banning something without enforcement is as good as not banning,” one commenter said, stressing the limits of prohibition without a sturdy monitoring structure.

Another commenter challenged the original argument, drawing parallels to other drug misuse: “You could use that same logic for pills. Illegal drug makers can make their drugs look like harmless over-the-counter ones… Your logic is flawed.”

The most thorough response came from a commenter who referenced lessons from Prohibition in the United States. “Banning alcohol drove the market underground, where regulations didn’t exist,” the commenter wrote. “You will see many parallels with our current situation regarding vapes.”

They argued that legalising the market isn’t about ignoring problems—it’s about using the size and value of the legal market to bring manufacturers under control. He maintained that regulation is a more efficient method than absolute prohibitions. “There are ways to regulate products to minimise harm. Regulation is how the government manages supply.”

This view exposes a bigger truth — legalising vaping isn’t just about community health or personal autonomy; it’s also about control and the competence to supervise a multifaceted and evolving industry.

While the original post raised binding concerns about exposure and implementation issues, it also demonstrates the strain between conspicuousness and control. The more that something is hard-pressed underground, the tougher it becomes to manage.

Eventually, the vaping argument isn’t just about smoke vapours — it’s about finding a sense of balance between self-determination and security, between innovation and oversight. Whether via harsher guidelines, shrewder enforcement, or public instruction, the discussion is far from over. One thing is clear — as vaping becomes more entrenched in everyday life, the mechanisms being employed to address its dangers must likewise advance fast.