Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae set to star in new romantic drama, Shooting Star

Seoul — It has been confirmed that actors Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae will be starring in the upcoming tvN drama Shooting Star (literal title).

The drama tells the story of people who work behind-the-scenes of showbiz, such as PR teams, managers, and reporters, and handle messes created by celebrities.

The rom-com is about Oh Han Byul, the head of the PR team at an entertainment agency, as well as the impeccable star Gong Tae Sung, who is also her natural enemy, as reported by Soompi.

Shooting Star depicts the real behind-the-scenes stories of the people who spend blood, sweat and tears to make celebrities shine like the stars in the night sky. The drama is written by Choi Young Woo and is directed by Lee Soo Hyun of Find Me in Your Memory, Awaken and The Witch’s Diner.

The role of PR team leader Oh Han Byul will be played by Lee Sung Kyung. She has impressive speaking skills and the ability to handle crises. Her wonderful talent of “hooking” others allows her to dominate the industry while working in various fields such as publicity, crisis response, communications, and more.

The agency’s poster star Gong Tae Sung’s role is played by Kim Young Dae, and he often bickers with Oh Han Byul. He is a top celebrity who is well-loved by his fans for his angelic smile and upright image. He is however has a short fuse and competitive nature.

Shooting Star is the story of the talented Oh Han Byul and the perfect Gong Tae Sung learning to work together while becoming more mature in the process.

Chief producer So Jae Hyun from Studio Dragon stated, “The drama will deliver fun and deep immersion to viewers by honestly capturing the stories of not only the stars but also the managers, PR teams, and reporters who support the entertainment industry at the forefront.” /TISG

