Lee Suet Fern’s quilt sells for S$33,000 in charity auction

Mrs Lee Suet Fern, the wife of Mr Lee Hsien Yang, is well known for her handmade quilts and masks.

Participating in a charity auction for Project Dignity, Mrs Lee donated one of her intricate quits – ‘Dignity Blooms’.

Established in 2010, Project Dignity is an all-in-one platform to engage in positive impact through local cuisine. Under Project Dignity comes Dignity Kitchen, which is Singapore’s first social enterprise food court working with the disadvantaged and disabled offering quality food and service to the public.

The aim of Dignity Kitchen is to build and return dignity to the disadvantaged and disabled through vocation with passion.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 26), Mr Lee shared Dignity Kitchen’s Facebook posts. One Mrs Geraldine Lim bought Mrs Lee’s quilt for S$33,000.

Additionally, Mr and Mrs Lee matched her winning bid, raising a total of S$66,000 for Project Dignity.

Mr Lee wrote: “Thanks to the many bidders who participated, and especially the winning bidder Mrs. Geraldine Lim, Project Dignity was able to raise $66,000”.

Not only does Mrs Lee make elaborate quilts and masks, she also attaches a “birth certificate” to each mask.

They each have a name, with the “birth certificate” of each mask containing the following details:

“I was born in: September 2020, Singapore.

DNA: I was made from Liberty of London tana lawn and Japanese cotton fabric with German thread. Latex free elastic.

Use: Protection against Covid and other airborne diseases, but I am not a surgical mask

Care: Gentle wash, medium iron. Careful not to iron the elastic. Send me to my mother for repairs or elastic replacements.”

During the Covid-19 Circuit Breaker, Mr Lee would share photos of the masks and quilts that Mrs Lee made him.

In a Facebook post on April 2, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared a photo of his very own homemade mask and captioned it: “My reusable mask, just made for me.”

While the younger Mr Lee did not state who the mask was made by, many netizens who commented on his post assumed that it was made by his wife.

In March this year, Mr Lee also revealed a small slice of what goes on in his household during this Covid-19 outbreak period when Singaporeans are all advised to stay at home.

“Quilted while locked down. By my talented wife,” Mr Lee captioned, sharing a photo of a quilt made by his wife. /TISG

