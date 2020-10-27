Home News Featured News 's sells for S$33,000 in charity auction

Lee Suet Fern’s quilt sells for S$33,000 in charity auction

In addition to this, Mr and Mrs Lee matched the winning bid, raising a total of S$66,000 for Project Dignity

Photo: FB/ Dignity Kitchen

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Mrs , the wife of Mr , is well known for her handmade quilts and masks.

Participating in a charity auction for Project Dignity, Mrs Lee donated one of her intricate quits – ‘Dignity Blooms’.

Established in 2010, Project Dignity is an all-in-one platform to engage in positive impact through local cuisine. Under Project Dignity comes Dignity Kitchen, which is Singapore’s first social enterprise food court working with the disadvantaged and disabled offering quality food and service to the public.

The aim of Dignity Kitchen is to build and return dignity to the disadvantaged and disabled through vocation with passion.

- Advertisement -

In a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 26), Mr Lee shared Dignity Kitchen’s Facebook posts. One Mrs Geraldine Lim bought Mrs Lee’s for S$33,000.

Additionally, Mr and Mrs Lee matched her winning bid, raising a total of S$66,000 for Project Dignity.

Mr Lee wrote: “Thanks to the many bidders who participated, and especially the winning bidder Mrs. Geraldine Lim, Project Dignity was able to raise $66,000”.

https://www.facebook.com/LeeHsienYangSGP/posts/2768629546710470

Not only does Mrs Lee make elaborate quilts and masks, she also attaches a “birth certificate” to each mask.

They each have a name, with the “birth certificate” of each mask containing the following details:

“I was born in: September 2020, Singapore.
DNA: I was made from Liberty of London tana lawn and Japanese cotton fabric with German thread. Latex free elastic.
Use: Protection against Covid and other airborne diseases, but I am not a surgical mask
Care: Gentle wash, medium iron. Careful not to iron the elastic. Send me to my mother for repairs or elastic replacements.”

During the Covid-19 Circuit Breaker, Mr Lee would share photos of the masks and quilts that Mrs Lee made him.

In a Facebook post on April 2, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared a photo of his very own homemade mask and captioned it: “My reusable mask, just made for me.”

While the younger Mr Lee did not state who the mask was made by, many netizens who commented on his post assumed that it was made by his wife.

In March this year, Mr Lee also revealed a small slice of what goes on in his household during this Covid-19 outbreak period when Singaporeans are all advised to stay at home.

“Quilted while locked down. By my talented wife,” Mr Lee captioned, sharing a photo of a quilt made by his wife. /TISG

Lee Suet Fern names her handmade masks and even gives each a birth certificate

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

SDP labels MediShield Life “too complicated”, opposes any premium hike

Singapore -- The opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has criticised the MediShield Life scheme and has opposed an impending premium hike recommended by a council convened to review the mandatory national health insurance scheme. In a statement released on Wednesday (Oct 21),...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching slips to 20th spot in Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women International” list

Fortune magazine has ranked Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek's CEO Ho Ching as the 20th most powerful woman outside the United States in its 2020 "Most Powerful Women International" rankings. The American multinational business publication noted that Ms Ho "has a bigger...
View Post
Featured News

Covid-19 vaccination likely to begin in Singapore next year: A/Prof Kenneth Mak

Singapore -- The Ministry of Health's (MOH) Director of Medical Services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, has announced that Covid-19 vaccination will most likely be rolled out in Singapore from 2021. Speaking at a virtual press conference on Tuesday (Oct 20), A/Prof Mak...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet