Lee Suet Fern names her handmade masks and even gives each a birth certificate

Singapore — Mrs Lee Suet Fern, the wife of Mr Lee Hsien Yang, is well known for her handmade quilts and masks. That’s not all, she also attaches a “birth certificate” to each mask.

On Friday (Sept 11), human rights lawyer M Ravi tagged Mrs Lee in a photo on Facebook.

Received these gorgeous masks handmade by Lee Suet Fern over lunch. Each of the mask has a Birth Certificate. She is… Posted by Ravi MRavi on Friday, 11 September 2020

Mrs Lee gave him three masks, named: Wasen, Ylang-Ylang Vine and Night Safari.

The “birth certificate” of each mask had the following details:

“I was born in: September 2020, Singapore.

DNA: I was made from Liberty of London tana lawn and Japanese cotton fabric with German thread. Latex free elastic.

Use: Protection against Covid and other airborne diseases, but I am not a surgical mask

Care: Gentle wash, medium iron. Careful not to iron the elastic. Send me to my mother for repairs or elastic replacements.”

A friend of Mrs Lee’s tagged her on social media and shared an image of two other handmade masks for children.

They were called My Favourite Things and Doodles.

During the Covid-19 Circuit Breaker, Mr Lee would share photos of the masks and quilts that Mrs Lee made him.

In a Facebook post on April 2, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared a photo of his very own homemade mask and captioned it: “My reusable mask, just made for me.”

While the younger Mr Lee did not state who the mask was made by, many netizens who commented on his post assumed that it was made by his wife.

In March this year, Mr Lee also revealed a small slice of what goes on in his household during this Covid-19 outbreak period when Singaporeans are all advised to stay at home.

“Quilted while locked down. By my talented wife,” Mr Lee captioned, sharing a photo of a quilt made by his wife. /TISG