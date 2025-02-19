KOREA: According to Soompi, tvN’s upcoming drama The Divorce Insurance has unveiled its first poster, featuring Lee Dong Wook!

Starring Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Lee Da Hee, this office rom-com follows a man working in an insurance company’s innovative product development team as he creates unique divorce-related insurance plans.

A fresh concept

Directed by Lee Won Seok (Killing Romance) and written by Lee Tae Yoon (Secret Royal Inspector & Joy), the drama introduces a fresh concept. The poster lists common insurances like life, car, and travel while emphasising that divorce can be an unexpected crisis.

The tagline, “You also need to be prepared for divorce,” hints at the creative mind of Noh Ki Jun (Lee Dong Wook), who pioneers divorce coverage to support those facing major life changes.

Specialised insurance product

Lee Dong Wook plays Noh Ki Jun, a seemingly perfect actuary at Plus Insurance. However, with three divorces behind him, he has lost both money and spirit. Open about his experiences, he sees divorce as an inevitable life event and develops a specialised insurance product.

Lee Joo Bin portrays Kang Han Deul, an underwriter who once believed endurance was key to marriage. After her divorce, she seeks transformation and joins Noh Ki Jun’s team, developing a connection with him along the way.

Lee Kwang Soo takes on the role of Ahn Jeon Man, a cautious risk surveyor. Though he pretends to be confident, he is timid at heart. Joining the divorce insurance team marks a major shift in his life.

Perspective shifts

Lee Da Hee plays Jeon Na Rae, a financial expert who sees relationships as investments. After divorcing right after her honeymoon, she lives without regrets—until her perspective shifts upon joining the team.

The Divorce Insurance premieres March 31 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for this fresh and thought-provoking rom-com!