Lee Bee Wah turns to the gym after retiring from politics

Er Dr Lee Bee Wah has turned to working out at the gym after she retired from politics earlier this year.

A civil engineer by training, Dr Lee was fielded as a People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate for the first time in the 2006 election. Dr Lee was a part of the PAP’s team for Ang Mo Kio GRC, that was anchored by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who had become head of government just two years prior.

PM Lee’s team won the contest and Dr Lee entered Parliament, that year. She represented the Nee Soon South division of Ang Mo Kio GRC MP. When Nee Soon South was moved to Nee Soon GRC ahead of the subsequent election in 2011, Dr Lee also moved to the multi-member ward that was anchored by heavyweight cabinet minister K Shanmugam and was re-elected to Parliament.

She was re-elected at Nee Soon GRC in the 2015 general election but decided to step down from politics ahead of the 2020 general election, that took place on 10 July.

Although she did not contest the election, the PAP cadre urged voters to support the new team for Nee Soon GRC and walked the ground, introducing the new candidates to her former constituents and drumming up support for her party. The PAP was re-elected at Nee Soon GRC with close to 62 per cent of the vote.

After the polls, Dr Lee kept her followers updated on her post-retirement activities. Last weekend (5 Sept), she shared a video of her getting golf lessons. On Monday (7 Sept), she shared a photo of herself using exercise equipment at a gym. She wrote: “Working hard at the gym!”

The 60-year-old’s photo began trending on Facebook and quickly drew 445 ‘likes’. Netizens praised the former MP for keeping fit at her age and for focusing on her health.

