Laundry hung at balconies in Punggol HDB sparks debate over safety and aesthetics

SINGAPORE: The laundry that residents have hung from their balconies at Waterway Terraces in Punggol has been in the news over the past few weeks, with a letter from a concerned resident even being published nationally.

Some Singaporeans commenting on the matter, however, appear to think it is a non-issue, arguing that this is how people in the city-state have dried their laundry for decades.

Residents who have been unhappy with the situation have voiced complaints over two key issues: safety and aesthetics.

Shin Min Daily News reported earlier this week that clothes on hangers had been blown by the wind and had fallen from the block’s higher storeys onto the parking lots on the ground floor. These were believed to have been picked up by passers-by and placed on risers.

Should poles or heavier laundry items fall from higher floors, this could be dangerous for those below.

Additionally, the resident who had written a complaint letter mentioned how unsightly they found the clothes drying on balconies to be, adding that this has been a source of distress.

Some Waterway Terraces residents who have been quoted in the news have expressed, however, that they have no real choice when it comes to drying their laundry, especially those who don’t have areas with sufficient light for their clothes to dry.

However, some netizens commenting on the matter have wondered why it is an issue at all.

“Do Singaporeans seriously have nothing better to complain about? People have been doing this for decades since our first HDB (Housing & Development Board) flats were built in the 1960s, and some strawberries are making mountains out of molehills,” wrote a Facebook user.

“Why is this news?” wondered another.

A commenter noted that the practice is not unique to Punggol and has been ongoing around the city-state for many years.

“It’s all over Singapore. Even this 1970s flat that I’m staying in, the old folks here are doing the same because it’s the only way to catch the sun, whereas the holders forthe laundry area don’t get any sun for most period of the day!” a netizen pointed out.

Another appeared to find the whole situation laughable, writing, “Laundry affecting the aesthetics of the HDB? Lol, it’s not like it was a visual masterpiece to begin with.”

In a similar vein, a commenter wrote, “Ohhhh public housing, aesthetics. Maybe go stay in a private condo since you care so much about aesthetics.”

“In the early days, people used to hang laundry this way. No one complained. Now people [complain everything]. Dun like this, dun like that, u better dun live a life. Useless. Nothing better to do,” another added. /TISG

