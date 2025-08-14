Late start, big dream: Redditor asks how to become an Olympic runner at 18

On Reddit, a curious user recently discovered their passion for running and wanted to make a step towards a higher goal–to become an Olympian. The Redditor shared that he can do a max speed of 38 km/h in short sprints, and would really like to learn how to become a professional athlete. He is committed to working very hard and to achieving this goal; however, he does not know where to start.

With this, the aspiring Olympian posed a question: “How can I become an Olympic runner if I’m starting late at 18, and what kind of training should I follow?”

Several Redditors shared their thoughts and advice on getting started in athletics. One stated that generally, becoming an Olympian is extremely difficult, even for those naturally gifted from a young age, but suggested joining an athletic club as a first step.

Another user highlighted the value of showing up at qualifier events. “Even if you’re not on the team, they’re gonna look at your country and your time,” the comment read.

One Redditor chimed in with a personal perspective, sharing three lessons from their own journey toward becoming an Olympic athlete:

“One, enjoy the journey. You will likely never make the destination, but you will still have grown considerably in the effort if you allow yourself to do so.

“Two, don’t sacrifice too much. If you want to be an Olympian, it takes a lot of sacrifice, but don’t forget the things that are far more important, particularly your own mental health.

“Three, remember that the path to success isn’t a straight line, and success doesn’t have to be defined solely by [achieving] your original goal. Every incremental improvement is a success to be proud of. Don’t compare yourself with others, but with who you were yesterday.”

Train like an Olympic athlete

In one of their articles, Ochsner Health shared some practical tips for training like an Olympian:

Stay focused on your goal. You should know exactly what you’re working toward and be specific in your training approach. Do your research. Look for proven training strategies and curate a schedule for training days. Find a training partner. Work with someone who can share the journey and hold you accountable. Fuel your body. Hydrate with water and electrolytes (including potassium and sodium). Having a balanced diet is also recommended—limit fat intake, increase consumption of lean protein, and eat lots of fruits and vegetables. Mind your form. Good posture is also important, especially when exercising. Always remember to concentrate on your breathing and body positioning. Train smart, not just hard. Training regularly is good as well, but make sure to rest and recover well. Prioritise sleeping seven to eight hours, and have enough energy before training again.

Athletics in the news

The World Athletics Council has authorised new rules on the eligibility of female athletes who want to compete for world ranking events. These new regulations will take effect starting on Sept 1, and will be enforced at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

