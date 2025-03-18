Celebrity

Lady Gaga tickets go for outrageous prices as scalpers take advantage of Singapore pre-sale

March 18, 2025

SINGAPORE –Just moments after the pre-sale for Lady Gaga’s Singapore concerts began on March 18 at 10 am, scalpers started reselling tickets at exorbitant prices, according to The Straits Times.

The pop icon is set to perform at the National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21, and 24—her only scheduled shows in Asia. Official ticket prices, available through Ticketmaster, range from $148 to $368, with VIP packages priced between $648 and $1,348.

Photo: Instagram/Lady Gaga

Overwhelming demand

Due to overwhelming demand, Ticketmaster assigned buyers virtual queue numbers, with over one million users waiting within the first 10 minutes of sales. Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) and concert organiser Live Nation estimate that more than 200,000 fans will attend the shows, drawing crowds from both Singapore and abroad.

Scalpers wasted no time listing tickets on resale platforms. On Carousell, concert tickets appeared within minutes of the pre-sale launch, with one VIP listing reaching an outrageous $30,000 before it was removed. Resale sites Viagogo and StubHub featured listings as high as $2,747 per ticket.

Upcoming pre-sales

Fans still have chances to secure tickets through upcoming pre-sales before general sales begin on March 21.

📅 March 19, 10 AMKlook Pre-Sale via the Klook app
📅 March 20, 12 PMKrisFlyer Pre-Sale at ticketmaster.sg & KrisFlyerExperiences.com
📅 March 20, 12 PMLive Nation Pre-Sale at livenation.sg (For VIP, visit vip.livenation.asia)

With tickets in high demand, fans are urged to buy only from official platforms to avoid scams and inflated resale prices.

About Lady Gaga

Born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, Lady Gaga is a global icon in music and acting. Her debut album The Fame (2008) and its follow-up The Fame Monster (2009) propelled her to stardom with hits like “Just Dance, “Poker Face”, and “Bad Romance”. A multi-Grammy Award winner, she has also earned critical acclaim for her acting, notably in American Horror Story: Hotel and A Star Is Born (2018), which earned her an Academy Award nomination and an Oscar for the song “Shallow”.

