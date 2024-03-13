Lifestyle

Lady Gaga claims those against her celebrating Women’s Day with Dylan Mulvaney are “violent” 

ByAsir F

March 13, 2024
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, renowned for her progressive views, faces conservative backlash following Women’s Day videos with Dylan Mulvaney. Criticism towards Dylan stems from her gender identity, with conservative women feeling mocked. The incident highlights tensions between progressive values and traditional perspectives on gender roles.

NBC News states, Lady Gaga slammed conservative backlash in an Instagram post on Monday, addressing negative reactions to an International Women’s Day video with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. 

Following that, the initial post shared from Mulvaney’s account last Friday, drew over 340,000 likes and 3,200 comments, with many misgendering Mulvaney. Gaga, with over 56 million followers, condemned the vitriol, stressing the need for society to embrace transgender lives. 

Mulvaney, a prominent trans advocate, faced previous hate campaigns, notably after a partnership with Bud Light. Despite adversity, Mulvaney continues to advocate for transgender visibility and acceptance, receiving support from Gaga and their followers.

Lady Gaga receiving backlash after defending Dylan Mulvaney 

Furthermore, X users are continuing to misgender Mulvaney citing that she is still in fact a he. They add that she was an actor and this is all pretend. To the liberal American, these comments would most definitely appear as something transphobic. 

In addition to this, conservatives are throwing accusations towards Lady Gaga citing that she is a “devil worshiper.” X users add that she is doing anything to stay relevant today as her heyday has passed. However, her fans would vehemently disagree with this opinion as she is involved with a lot of films these days. 

