Labubu-themed kids’ holiday camps draws jeers (and legal concerns!)

SINGAPORE: After a local Reddit user shared a standee for a holiday tuition camp that had the ultra-popular Labubu dolls as a theme, users on the platform had a lot to say.

The four-day camps at Novena and Robertson Quay, which are for September and October, are for kids aged 7 to 14. Parents can choose to send their offspring to either morning or afternoon sessions, which feature such activities as “Create-a-Bubu”, “Animate-a-Bubu,” and “Game-a-Bubu.”

In their Aug 15 post on r/Singapore, u/Stefan0_ wrote that “Late Stage Capitalism Has Hit Our Tuition Centres,” and also quipped, “Can’t wait for the Labubu themed PSLE TYS Books!”

ICYMI, a Labubu is a female elf from Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung, part of his popular story series, The Monsters. In October 2023, Labubu plush charms were launched and became a hit, especially after Lisa from the K-pop supergroup Blackpink was seen with them on her bags. They became one of the must-have items for 2024, and are so popular that they reportedly sell out as soon as they’re released for sale at Pop Mart.

The craze for Labubu dolls still runs hot in Singapore and other parts of Asia. It has even spread to the United States, where queues have recently begun to form in the middle of the night at Pop-Mart stores.

The photo of the standee for the holiday camps left many Reddit users shaking their heads.

“LMAO did they pay the licensing fees or this is a lawsuit waiting to happen,” wrote one, while another noted that the parent company that produces Labubus have already slapped a lawsuit against a food and beverage company for unauthorised usage of the figures or images of the figures.

“They are as litigious as Nintendo,” the commenter added.

Another Reddit user quipped that the holiday camp people “can just change the name of the programme to lafufu lol.”

“What’s wrong, babe, you need to get ready for your 24 Carat Gold Labubu Dubai Chocolate Matcha Latte-themed Tuition Camp,” another mocked.

Nevertheless, others were impressed by the skills kids will potentially pick up at the camps.

“Even I don’t know how to animate with Python, and them primary 1 kids do. Sign me up, man,” one wrote.

“Tbf, I think this is used in a good way. At least get kids interested in learning some crafts. The skills taught are quite interesting, too,” commented another. /TISG

