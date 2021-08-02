Kris Wu arrested on suspicion of rape

- Advertisement -

Beijing — Chinese Canadian singer Kris Wu, whose Chinese name is Wu Yifan has been arrested by Beijing police on suspicion of rape.

On Jul 31 the Beijing Chaoyang police announced that the 30-year-old Chinese Canadian male with the surname Wu was detained after investigations suggested that he had committed rape. It was also reported that investigations are still ongoing.

People’s Daily, the state media, then later confirmed that the individual named was Kris and the news soon made it to the top of Weibo’s search rankings.

The police were praised by many for taking swift action against the singer, whose popularity and nationality was seen by some as a “talisman” that would protect him.

The arrest came as a surprise because public figures in China are said to be rarely investigated for alleged sexual assault, as reported by 8days.sg.

In Jul, 23-year-old influencer Du Meizhu came forward to accuse Wu of preying on and raping underage girls.

Following that, at least 24 more women came forward with their own allegations against the singer, and overnight, his career came crashing down.

Luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Bulgari cut all ties with Wu and are reportedly demanding huge amounts in compensation.

News of the arrest has reached Du’s sister, who posted on Weibo this message shortly after the news broke.

She wrote, “We only gain the power to conquer heaven after suffering from hellish torture. Our efforts weren’t in vain, and all the injustices that we suffered will become our motivation.”

Born Nov 6, 1990 Wu Yi Fan, known professionally as Kris Wu is a Chinese Canadian actor, singer, record producer, and model. He is a former member of South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO and its subgroup EXO-M under SM Entertainment, before leaving the group in 2014.

Wu is active as a solo artist and actor in Mainland China and has starred in several No. 1 box office hits including Mr. Six (2015) and Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back (2017), are among the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time in China.

He made his Hollywood debut in XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017).

