Kourtney Kardashian does not cook or clean says her ex Scott Disick

- Advertisement -

Five years since they broke up, Scott Disick confirmed that his ex Kourtney Kardashian does not cook or clean. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may have split after their on/off nine-year romance in 2015 but they still stay in good terms and joke around with one another. The 41-year-old Poosh founder captioned her fashion post on Monday, saying, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean”. The 37-year-old real estate heir then responded, “That’s for sure.”

The reality star who has 149.6 million social media followers was actually trying to quote rap lyrics from Cardi B’s hit song WAP which ends with “But let me tell you I got this [wedding] ring.” Back on August 7, an insider told Hollywood Life, “Scott and Kourtney are really close but there’s nothing there besides them being co-parents and best friends. Scott will always love her and she’ll always have a place for him, but she’s telling friends she’s actually happy being single right now.”

The friendly exes have prioritised their 10-year-old son Mason, eight-year-old daughter Penelope, and five-year-old son Reign first in family matters. Five years ago, Kourtney broke up with Scott after he was caught canoodling with stylist Chloé Bartoli in Monte Carlo. On Saturday night, the self-described sex addict’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie had her first public date since their May split with Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton at Nobu Malibu.

- Advertisement -

This is following two nights after Scott escorted his ex from 2016, Australian model Megan Blake Irwin to Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. On October 1, Scott went on a dinner date with his ex from 2017, model Bella Banos at Nobu Malibu. “Scott split from Sofia because he really needed to focus on his health and his kids,” an insider told People on Monday. “This continues to be his focus. He has been on dates but isn’t dating anyone. He is still single.”

Find out more about Kourtney and Scott on the 19th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians which airs Thursdays on E!

The Flip It Like Disick star also keeps busy as CEO of his athleisure clothing company, Talentless, which he launched in September 2018.

Please follow and like us: