Korean woman living in SG for 12 years left shaken after alleged spitting incident by teens at Pang Sua Park Connector

SINGAPORE: A supposed to be normal day was tinted with fear for a woman who was deeply shaken after she claimed that three teenage boys chased her and spat at her while she was jogging alone at the Pang Sua Park Connector on Feb 4.

The woman, who wishes to be named as Ms Chang, told The Independent Singapore about her encounter, alleging that the boys chased her from behind, spat at her without any prior interaction, and immediately fled on a light-blue Hello Bike. With this, she reported the incident to the police, and an investigation is ongoing.

Living in Singapore for 12 years now, Ms Chang never encountered anything like this before. Because of the traumatising event, she declared: “I now feel unsafe jogging alone and my heart races when I see teenagers on bikes.”

When TISG followed up on the incident, Ms Chang also shared that she identified another woman who had a similar attack at the same location. This victim is now filing a police report and plans to work with the authorities for further action.

Ms Chang hopes that the teenage boys apologise and face the consequences of their actions. Although the event did not cause any physical harm, Ms Chang emphasised that it has had an emotional toll on her, and may have the same on other victims as well.

“It is still an offence that threatens the sense of safety and daily lives of many women… I sincerely hope to encourage more proactive action in pursuing the investigation,” Ms Chang remarked.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for further comments or updates.

Other related news

In similar news, there was a report that went viral where a woman drank water and spat it out 10 times inside the subway.

The incident happened on a train bound for Bukit Gombak station. As seen in videos, the woman was wearing a floral shirt and black pants, holding a bottle of water, and repeatedly drinking and spitting out water randomly. The ground was then covered in water, and other passengers tried their best to avoid getting wet.

Read more about the news article here.