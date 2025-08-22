Koh Poh Koon thanks local delivery riders for supporting MOM’s efforts to catch illegal workers

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Aug 18), Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling and Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said that island-wide enforcement operations against illegal delivery riders have been stepped up lately.

They said in social media posts that 375 delivery riders had been checked, among whom were three foreigners. They were arrested and are under investigation for working illegally.

And on Wednesday (Aug 20), Dr Koh wrote that reporting cases of illegal delivery riders will soon become more convenient for those who wish to do so, as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will soon be adding a dedicated tab on its website for this purpose.

“In the meantime, if you come across suspected cases of foreigners doing delivery work illegally, you can make a report,” he wrote, adding that the Platform Workers Trilateral Group “will also continue to discuss concerns raised by platform workers and work to safeguard their well-being.”

Dr Koh noted in this post that people have asked him how the enforcement against illegal delivery work was carried out. He explained that officials from MOM have been on the ground throughout Singapore to conduct enforcement checks on illegal delivery work, specifically at potential hotspots during peak hours, as flagged by people from the NDCA – National Delivery Champions Association.

“What made these operations possible was the strong support from our local delivery riders. In the middle of their own busy shifts, 372 riders took the time — about 10 minutes each — to assist our officers. For food delivery riders, every minute counts. Their willingness to pause and help was no small sacrifice, and we are deeply grateful for their cooperation and sense of responsibility.

“Thanks to their efforts, three foreigners were arrested for working illegally. While such checks may cause inconvenience to riders, businesses, and consumers, they are crucial. Illegal delivery work undercuts our local platform workers, and enforcement ensures a level playing field for all,” he added.

Dr Koh and Ms Sun wrote earlier this week that foreigners who work in Singapore without a valid work pass may be fined up to S$20,000, imprisoned for up to two years, or both.

“Local abettors who allow foreigners to use their accounts may face the same penalties,” they wrote, adding that the operations are crucial in deterring illegal platform work. /TISG

