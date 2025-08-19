3 foreigners arrested and under investigation for illegal delivery rider work — Sun Xueling, Koh Poh Koon

SINGAPORE: In island-wide enforcement operations against illegal delivery riders conducted by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) over the past weeks, 375 workers were checked. Among them, three foreigners have been arrested and are under investigation for working illegally, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling and Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon in a social media post on Monday (Aug 18).

The post further explained that the enforcement operations had been carried out based on complaints and feedback on hotspots from the NDCA’s (National Delivery Champions Association) regular engagement with delivery workers.

It added that the locals who have aided these foreign workers in their illegal delivery work are under investigation by the government as well.

“Foreigners who work in Singapore without a valid work pass may be liable to a fine not exceeding S$20,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. Local abettors who allow foreigners to use their accounts may face the same penalties,” the post reads, adding that the operations are crucial in deterring illegal platform work.

The Platform Workers Trilateral Group, which is made up of the Ministry of Transport, the MOM, and the National Trades Union Congress, is currently developing its recommendations.

“We will continue to partner NDCA in conducting enforcement checks to safeguard the interests of our delivery workers,” Dr Koh added in his post.

The issue of foreigners working as delivery riders is not a new one, with the MOM conducting investigations and arrests over the past few years.

In March 2023, a video of a local food delivery rider berating a foreigner in the Orchard Road area went viral after it was published on Facebook. The local man accused the foreigner of illegally working as a Foodpanda food deliveryman, while the foreigner was in tears and begged to be let go.

Local food delivery platforms are only allowed to hire locals or permanent residents to deliver food. MOM’s website also states that it is illegal for foreigners to deliver food on platforms like GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Deliveroo.

In September of the same year, four foreigners faced charges in court for reportedly engaging in food delivery services without the requisite work permits. Together with them, three local individuals were accused of abetting these unlawful activities. The accused foreigners included three Malaysians and an Indian national.

All four foreign nationals were charged under the Employment of Foreign Workers Act. Those who are convicted could face severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to two years, fines of up to S$20,000, or both. Furthermore, they may face a permanent ban on working within Singapore. /TISG

