Entertainment Celebrity KJ Apa accidentally sent a video to his 19 million followers

KJ Apa accidentally sent a video to his 19 million followers

Actor says the video was meant only for close friends

KJ Apa accidentally posted a video meant for his close friends. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

 

Imagine you just created a cool Instagram video to show your carefully curated group of friends only to accidentally share it with all of your followers. Oops! It’s not a huge deal when you have 500 followers but bound to make news when you have 19 million followers. That’s what happened to Riverdale actor KJ Apa yesterday when he shared a video of himself relaxing in a bubble bath.

In the clip, he said, “Hi, I’m KJ. I’m 14 years old. I’m 5’6″, and I love acting. Please consider me for this role. I’ve worked so hard for this my whole life.”

We had no clue what this was about. Directly after Apa shared the video, the actor realised he had sent it to absolutely everyone and followed it up with another post fully intended for all his followers, reported Cosmopolitan on Feb18.

- Advertisement -

“That was for my close friends,” the actor wrote. “But I guess it’s too late now. Enjoy it while u can.”

KJ Apa shows off his abs in this photo. Picture: Instagram

This is not the first time Apa’s Instagram has blown up over the past week.  Fans went crazy recently over a comment Lili Reinhart left on one of his posts. Apa posted a photo showing him standing shirtless in the snow on some cliffs by the sea. The star clearly works out and fans were quick to talk about his abs. One of those comments came from his Riverdale co-star, who wrote, “Seems like there’s a ripple effect in the photo but… there isn’t one. Just the abs.”

The comment has since garnered more than 2.2 million likes, with many fans overjoyed to see these two interacting on Instagram thanks to the love story between their characters, Betty and Archie.

Born on June 17, 1997, Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa, known popularly as KJ is a New Zealand actor, singer, and musician. He began acting, playing Kane Jenkins, in the New Zealand primetime soap opera Shortland Street from 2013 to 2015. In 2016, Apa was cast in the lead role of Archie Andrews in the CW drama series Riverdale. Apa has starred in the films A Dog’s Purpose (2017), The Hate U Give (2018), and I Still Believe (2020).

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Budget 2021: Ensuring equal opportunities for all

Singapore — Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Tuesday (Feb 16) that Budget 2021 will focus on long-term efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all Singaporeans, namely—lower wage workers, older workers, persons with disabilities (PWDs), lower-income families, and children...
View Post
Featured News

Overview: SG Budget 2021’s focus is ‘emerging stronger together’

Singapore—Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 16) that even as parts of the globe are still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore’s focus on “emerging stronger together” will be reflected in the year’s Budget. COVID-19 Resilience Package He...
View Post
Featured News

GST hike postponed another year

During the reading of the Emerging Stronger Together Budget, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat announced that despite an initially-planned increase in the goods and services tax, the GST rate increase would not take effect in 2021. DPM Heng first announced...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent