KJ Apa accidentally sent a video to his 19 million followers

Imagine you just created a cool Instagram video to show your carefully curated group of friends only to accidentally share it with all of your followers. Oops! It’s not a huge deal when you have 500 followers but bound to make news when you have 19 million followers. That’s what happened to Riverdale actor KJ Apa yesterday when he shared a video of himself relaxing in a bubble bath.

In the clip, he said, “Hi, I’m KJ. I’m 14 years old. I’m 5’6″, and I love acting. Please consider me for this role. I’ve worked so hard for this my whole life.”

We had no clue what this was about. Directly after Apa shared the video, the actor realised he had sent it to absolutely everyone and followed it up with another post fully intended for all his followers, reported Cosmopolitan on Feb18.

“That was for my close friends,” the actor wrote. “But I guess it’s too late now. Enjoy it while u can.”

This is not the first time Apa’s Instagram has blown up over the past week. Fans went crazy recently over a comment Lili Reinhart left on one of his posts. Apa posted a photo showing him standing shirtless in the snow on some cliffs by the sea. The star clearly works out and fans were quick to talk about his abs. One of those comments came from his Riverdale co-star, who wrote, “Seems like there’s a ripple effect in the photo but… there isn’t one. Just the abs.”

The comment has since garnered more than 2.2 million likes, with many fans overjoyed to see these two interacting on Instagram thanks to the love story between their characters, Betty and Archie.

Born on June 17, 1997, Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa, known popularly as KJ is a New Zealand actor, singer, and musician. He began acting, playing Kane Jenkins, in the New Zealand primetime soap opera Shortland Street from 2013 to 2015. In 2016, Apa was cast in the lead role of Archie Andrews in the CW drama series Riverdale. Apa has starred in the films A Dog’s Purpose (2017), The Hate U Give (2018), and I Still Believe (2020).

