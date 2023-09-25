Kipyegon Snags 5th Diamond League Title » Sportsry

If there were an accolade to celebrate a woman’s unwavering pursuit of excellence, Faith Kipyegon would unquestionably be the recipient. The Kenyan middle- and long-distance runner has demonstrated remarkable consistency by clinching victory in every competition she’s participated in this season.

Just last month, she secured two gold medals at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, triumphing in both the 1500-meter and 5000-meter races. During that period, she unveiled a straightforward strategy that has evidently propelled her to success time and time again:

“Get to the front and go faster.”

That time, Kipyegon, despite cementing herself as one of the most decorated athletes in track and field, also mentioned that she would continue to push herself more.

“I have been consistent, focused on the finish line, and on writing history. I will continue to push myself in the future.”

Kipyegon’s achievement

And this she truly did. On September 16, Kipyegon clocked a blistering 3:50:72 to take first place in the 1500 meters at the prestigious Prefontaine Classic and win her fifth Diamond League championship. She beat out Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji in second place with 3:53:93 and Great Britain’s Laura Muir in third place with 3:55.16.

“This was amazing, starting with the world record and now winning the (Diamond League) trophy,” she said. “It has been a fantastic year for me and I really thank God for that. Now I go back home to enjoy a little bit. My mind is to defend my title over the 1500, so we’ll see what will happen.”

Her time in the event was recorded as the fifth fastest time ever in the 1500 meter-race. Her victory was also posted on the World Athletics’ X account, where they posted a picture of Kipyegon and captioned it with:

She can’t stop winning.

@FaithKipyegon_

wins the women’s 1500m Diamond League title with 3:50.72, the 5th fastest time EVER.

Fans then flocked to the comment section to applaud Kipyegon’s victory.

“She’s destined for greatness”- @osiqeh

“Well done ,you make Kenyans very happy and I tell you am so so proud of you & you have done it for Kenya.”- @CecilSesumun

“The Kenyan dynamo. She keeps generating wins after wins”- @pingache

NBC Olympics and Paralympics also lauded her victory at the Prefontaine Classic.

TOTAL. DOMINATION.

Faith claims the Diamond League trophy in the women’s 1500m in dominant fashion!

