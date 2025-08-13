// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
27.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Kind strangers help woman deliver baby by the roadside in during rainstorm

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A pregnant woman in Pasir Gudang ended up giving birth by the roadside, while on her way to the hospital, and was assisted by a group of compassionate strangers.

The incident unfolded on Monday (Aug 11) near Taman Bukit Dahlia, Johor Bahru. The couple, riding a motorcycle to the hospital, were caught off guard when the pregnant wife suddenly went into labour mid-journey. With no time to spare, they pulled over by the roadside in the rain.

A video circulating online shows a group of residents rushing to help. Armed with umbrellas, they shielded the mother-to-be from the downpour while others laid out towels, clothes, and headscarves on the ground as makeshift mats and coverings.

One of the women who took part in the impromptu delivery later shared the experience on social media. She recalled that passers-by initially assumed there had been a traffic accident.

“Everyone thought it was a crash, but it turned out to be a woman in labour,” she wrote, “Everyone involved is like the baby boy’s godmother.”

See also  Prince of Johor "You better know your place" tweet earns him public wrath

Among the helpers was an Indian woman seen in the video crouching in front of the mother during labour. According to local media, she did not hesitate to assist, even when her clothes became stained with blood.

The mother successfully delivered a healthy baby boy at the scene before being taken to hospital for further care.

Hot this week

Domestic Helpers

Employer catches maid taking selfies and using social media during childcare duties

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to share...
Uncategorized

22-year-old motorcyclist dies in PIE accident involving trailer truck

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday evening (11...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Employer catches maid taking selfies and using social media during childcare duties

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to share...

22-year-old motorcyclist dies in PIE accident involving trailer truck

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday evening (11...

ICA foils three chewing tobacco smuggling attempts in under two hours at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: On Aug 5, 2025, officers from the Immigration...

Singapore’s hidden rainforest shines on the global stage in BLACKPINK Jisoo’s stunning new music video ‘Your Love’

SINGAPORE: Just when you thought Singapore was just about...

Business

Singapore Politics

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

© The Independent Singapore