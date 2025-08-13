Kind strangers help woman deliver baby by the roadside in during rainstorm

MALAYSIA: A pregnant woman in Pasir Gudang ended up giving birth by the roadside, while on her way to the hospital, and was assisted by a group of compassionate strangers.

The incident unfolded on Monday (Aug 11) near Taman Bukit Dahlia, Johor Bahru. The couple, riding a motorcycle to the hospital, were caught off guard when the pregnant wife suddenly went into labour mid-journey. With no time to spare, they pulled over by the roadside in the rain.

A video circulating online shows a group of residents rushing to help. Armed with umbrellas, they shielded the mother-to-be from the downpour while others laid out towels, clothes, and headscarves on the ground as makeshift mats and coverings.

One of the women who took part in the impromptu delivery later shared the experience on social media. She recalled that passers-by initially assumed there had been a traffic accident.

“Everyone thought it was a crash, but it turned out to be a woman in labour,” she wrote, “Everyone involved is like the baby boy’s godmother.”

Among the helpers was an Indian woman seen in the video crouching in front of the mother during labour. According to local media, she did not hesitate to assist, even when her clothes became stained with blood.

The mother successfully delivered a healthy baby boy at the scene before being taken to hospital for further care.