Home News Featured News Kind stranger on helps man return home when he got...

Kind stranger on MRT helps elderly man return home when he got lost after haircut

Stranger called the man's son, arranged a Grab ride and gave cash for the fare

Photo: FB screengrab/Derick Khoo Yew Seng

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – The story of how a kind stranger on the helped an man reach home safely after he got lost on his way back after a haircut has warmed the hearts of netizens.

One Derick Khoo Yew Seng took to Facebook on Wednesday (Jun 2) to share the experience of his elderly father.

Mr Khoo explained that his father couldn’t remember how to get home after going for his usual haircut at Holland Close.

When his father asked for assistance on the MRT, a kind man named Jun Jie helped the elderly man get home safely.

- Advertisement -

“Very thoughtful. Really 感恩 (grateful),” wrote Mr Khoo.

After getting Mr Khoo’s details from his dad, Mr Jie called to confirm.

“At first, I thought it’s some scam call when he mentioned he is with my dad,” wrote Mr Khoo.

He immediately called home. His mother said his father had gone for a haircut.

- Advertisement -

Mr Jie also sent Mr Khoo a photo of himself and Mr Khoo’s father on the MRT.

Photo: FB screengrab/Derick Khoo Yew Seng

They also had a video call.

Photo: FB screengrab/Derick Khoo Yew Seng

- Advertisement -

Mr Khoo noted that kind stranger even arranged a Grab ride for his father and provided some cash for the fare.

Mr Khoo then asked his mother to wait at the void deck for the Grab ride to arrive.

“Lucky all (is) well, and dad is safely home,” said Mr Khoo.

“Thankful to this kind man for helping my dad even though we don’t know each other,” he said.

Mr Khoo added that he paid Mr Jie back with a little more for his dinner to show appreciation.

With over 3,900 shares to date, members of the online community applauded Mr Jie’s kindness./TISG

Read related: S’poreans help elderly man who has a heart attack after suffering from kidney failure and losing a kidney

S’poreans help elderly man who has a heart attack after suffering from kidney failure and losing a kidney

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

PM Lee seeks damages from Malaysian TOC author who wrote piece that was approved and published in 9 minutes

Singapore -- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is now seeking damages for defamation from a Malaysian writer at The Online Citizen (TOC) over an article titled: "PM Lee's Wife, Ho Ching weirdly shares article on cutting ties with family members". The writer,...
View Post
Celebrity

Fans defend Alex Man after he suffers backlash for smiling at a national hero’s funeral

Changsha -- Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, known as the "father of hybrid rice", who helped save millions from hunger with his work, died at the age of 90 on May 22. His funeral was held in Changsha last week and reportedly...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee on Spore’s next steps: Test, trace, vaccinate more quickly and more extensively

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the country on Monday (May 31), providing an update on the Covid-19 situation and highlighting the next steps in dealing with the pandemic. At the beginning of his speech, Mr Lee mentioned that compared...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent