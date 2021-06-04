Kind stranger on MRT helps elderly man return home when he got lost after haircut

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The story of how a kind stranger on the MRT helped an elderly man reach home safely after he got lost on his way back after a haircut has warmed the hearts of netizens.

One Derick Khoo Yew Seng took to Facebook on Wednesday (Jun 2) to share the experience of his elderly father.

Mr Khoo explained that his father couldn’t remember how to get home after going for his usual haircut at Holland Close.

When his father asked for assistance on the MRT, a kind man named Jun Jie helped the elderly man get home safely.

“Very thoughtful. Really 感恩 (grateful),” wrote Mr Khoo.

After getting Mr Khoo’s details from his dad, Mr Jie called to confirm.

“At first, I thought it’s some scam call when he mentioned he is with my dad,” wrote Mr Khoo.

He immediately called home. His mother said his father had gone for a haircut.

Mr Jie also sent Mr Khoo a photo of himself and Mr Khoo’s father on the MRT.

They also had a video call.

Mr Khoo noted that kind stranger even arranged a Grab ride for his father and provided some cash for the fare.

Mr Khoo then asked his mother to wait at the void deck for the Grab ride to arrive.

“Lucky all (is) well, and dad is safely home,” said Mr Khoo.

“Thankful to this kind man for helping my dad even though we don’t know each other,” he said.

Mr Khoo added that he paid Mr Jie back with a little more for his dinner to show appreciation.

With over 3,900 shares to date, members of the online community applauded Mr Jie’s kindness./TISG

