Kim Soo Hyun’s purported connections to the late Kim Sae Ron are called into question by new allegations of a romance with an idol starlet

KOREA: Dimsum Daily is reporting that Kim Soo Hyun is facing some attention right now because there are claims of a long-term relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron. What’s causing a stir is that this relationship supposedly started back in 2015, when Kim Sae Ron was still a minor.

Korean media outlet Money Today reported on April 26 that Kim Soo Hyun was in a three-year relationship with an idol starlet from 2016 and it overlapped with his military service from 2017 to 2019. This news challenges the allegations made by Kim Sae Ron’s parents, who claim that their daughter dated Kim Soo Hyun for six years.

Both in same management business

According to an industry insider cited in the Money Today article, Kim Soo Hyun and the unnamed actress, known as “A”, started dating since they were under the same management agency, KEYEAST. Back in 2010, Kim Soo Hyun decided on a career change and moved from one talent agency called M.Boat to another one named KEYEAST.

He ended up staying with KEYEAST until 2019.That’s when he decided to branch out and start his own agency, GOLDMEDALIST, with his cousin Lee Sa Rang.

The insider is claiming that Kim Soo Hyun and this actress, who’s only being referred to as “A”, called it quits sometime in the spring of 2019. That was roughly three months or so before he finished military service. The insider also mentioned that it was common knowledge within the entertainment industry that Kim Soo Hyun and actress A were a couple, making it seem unlikely he was also seeing Kim Sae Ron concurrently.

They did, however, also imply that Kim Soo Hyun’s team had remained silent in order to keep actress A out of the fray. Despite this, the report hasn’t changed public opinion in favour of Kim Soo Hyun, even if it seemed to support him.

The article’s assertions have drawn criticism from some internet users who contend that it subtly validates rumours that Kim Soo Hyun had affairs with other women, including Kim Sae Ron, when she was still a minor. While some reports are bringing up this alleged long-term relationship, Money Today is saying the opposite. It is claiming that if Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were ever romantically involved, it was only for a single year, specifically between 2019 and 2020. So, there are definitely some contradictions present.

Numerous accolades

Kim Soo Hyun, who was born in 1988, is a huge star in South Korea. Not only is he one of the highest-paid actors there, but he’s also super talented and has a bunch of major awards, including five Baeksangs, two Grand Bells, and a Blue Dragon. Even Forbes has recognised him as a major power player and one of Asia’s top young talents.

Kim Soo Hyun is highly regarded for his acting skills and has won numerous awards throughout his career, including multiple Grand Prize (Daesang) awards at various Korean award ceremonies. He is also a popular figure in endorsements and was the first ambassador for MIDO Asia in 2021.