JTBC has cast Kim So Yeon and Yeon Woo Jin among others in their next drama, “Virtuous Sales.” The drama’s cast, confirmed on July 22, includes Lee Se Hee, Kim So Yeon, Kim Sung Ryung, Yeon Woo Jin, and Kim Shin Young.

“Virtuous Sales,” a remake of the 2016 British series “Brief Encounters,” explores the lives of four women who venture into selling adult products door-to-door in a rural village in 1992, a time when discussing physical intimacy was taboo.

The story highlights their journey toward independence, growth, and friendship as they navigate societal constraints.

Han Jung Sook, a devout housewife and former beauty queen, is portrayed by Kim So Yeon. Her struggles to provide for her family led her to sell adult products, revealing her unexpected talent as a saleswoman.

Yeon Woo Jin plays a police officer from the USA, Kim Do Hyun, who has a privileged background and an Ivy League education.

Despite his rapid promotion at Seoul’s Gangnam Police Station, he relocates to the rural Geumje Police Station under mysterious circumstances.

Elegant and educated woman

Kim Sung Ryung transforms into Oh Geum Hee, an elegant and educated woman who, after a lackluster marriage, joins the world of door-to-door sales to support her housekeeper, Jung Sook.

Kim Sun Young plays Seo Young Bok, who struggles with cramped living conditions despite a happy family life.

Driven by the desire to give her children their own rooms, she becomes involved in selling adult products, using her humour to overcome challenges.

Lee Se Hee stars as Lee Joo Ri, a single mum and the town’s “it girl,” who runs a hair salon and remains undeterred by societal judgment. She considers selling adult products a fun escape, eventually growing through the experience.

Veteran actress

Kim So Yeon is a well-respected South Korean actress who has been active in the industry since 1994.

She is known for her roles in many popular television dramas, including All About Eve (2000), Iris (2009), Prosecutor Princess (2010), Happy Home (2016), and her most recent hit, The Penthouse: War in Life (2020-2021).