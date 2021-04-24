Kim Bum shares why he keeps all his scripts, his role in Law School and more

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actor Kim Bum was recently interviewed and photographed by Singles magazine for their May issue. The Korean actor impressed the staff on set with his intriguing vibe and amazing facial expressions, making them comment, “He’s even elite when it comes to photoshoots.”

According to Soompi, Kim Bum has continuously worked to broaden his acting spectrum over the years, beginning with Boys Over Flowers in 2009 to Tale of the Nine-Tailed last year. The actor surprisingly revealed that he has kept the scripts of every project he has ever worked on, saying: “If I don’t understand a character’s situation or the background they grew up in, I can’t properly immerse into the role. That’s why when I receive a script, I write down my own story on the first page. That became a foundation and I’ve now done that for every project.”

He continued, “It’d be a lie if I said that in-depth action or emotional scenes weren’t hard. I’m still thankful that I got to give and receive positive energy with good people.”

The actor recently focused on very “spicy” characters such as a gumiho (mythical nine-tailed fox), a psychopath serial killer and a monster.

He explained with a smile that director Kim Seok Yoon’s comment to “now give off a plain yogurt taste” was very refreshing to him.

Kim Bum elaborated, “He told me that I had to know how to express a plain taste if I am to express other tastes. That’s why I worked to eliminate the original taste and colours of Kim Bum.”

Kim Bum is now starring in JTBC’s new drama, Law School, where he will play Han Joon Hwi, an elite student. He explained, “You might think that it’s about the difficult and strict topic known as ‘law,’ but it’s more a story about how people live their lives and what possibilities can occur [in law school]. When the director first suggested it, it’s true that I had no confidence in the genre of law.”

He continued, "It's just set at law school, but there was nothing more difficult about it than other dramas in terms of the issues arising regarding conflict, jealousy, and friendship." To prepare for the role, Kim Bum revealed that he looked for mock court case classes, re-enacting them with his fellow actors.

