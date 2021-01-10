Kim Bum receives coffee truck from Tale of Nine Tailed co-stars

- Advertisement -

According to Pink Villa on Thursday, Kim Bum has moved on to his next project, a JTBC drama titled Law School following his role as a second lead character Lee Rang in Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

Nevertheless, the friendship he had with his Tale of the Nine-Tailed co-stars is still strong as Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah gifted something special for the 31-year-old actor.

Kim went on Instagram to show his fans that Lee and Jo sent him a customised coffee truck to show their support for his new project.

In his IG caption, an overjoyed Kim wrote via Soompi, “The hyung and the human I miss dearly. For the first time in a long while,” along with many crying-laughing emojis and a fox emoji in reference to their popular tvN drama.

An elated Kim happily posed next to the customised coffee truck in the photos, while keeping it warm in an oversized black winter jacket. The way he stared at Lee and Jo’s photo is too cute to handle.

As for the banners in the customised truck, the banner on top of the truck reads: “Congratulations to Han Joon-hwi [Kim Bum’s Law School character] for being admitted to Hanguk University Law School at the top of his class,” along with a winking and laughing fox emojis.

The banner which has Lee and Jo’s photo in it hilariously reads as, “Rang [Lee, Kim Bum’s Tale of the Nine Tailed character]! Enjoy [the coffee], and don’t make trouble there! Please take good care of our Sang-bum [Kim Bum’s real name]. Find strength, everyone on the Law School team! From Jo Bo-ah and Lee Dong-wook,” along with a winking and laughing fox emojis.

Moreover, a third banner right next to the truck reads: “We’re cheering on the drama Law School and actor Kim Bum’s character Joon-hwi. Good luck to our baby fox Kim Bum!”

Born on July 7, 1989, Kim Sang-bum, known professionally as Kim Bum (alternatively Kim Beom), is a South Korean actor, dancer, singer and model.

He is best known for his television roles as F4 member So Yi-jung in Boys Over Flowers (2009), guardian angel Lee Gook-soo in Padam Padam (2011), villainous CEO Lee Ro-joon in Mrs. Cop 2 (2016), and half-blood gumiho Lee Rang in Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020).