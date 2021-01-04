Khloe Kardashian celebrates new year with daughter True Thompson

- Advertisement -

Calabasas (California) — Reality star Khloe Kardashian celebrated the new year with her little one, True Thompson, who will be three years old in April.

They decided not to go out for parties and instead stayed home and brought out the sparkles.

The 36-year-old influencer wore a silver sequin dress to match her daughter’s outfit as they played around in bed. She was in her element laughing, while watching True jump up and down on the bed.

Khloe’s toned figure was mostly covered by a silver kimono-style robe featuring black-feathered cuffs.

‘Happy New Year’s! Best party in town,’ she captioned the series. ‘Party for two!! 2021 please be kind to us! Cheers to all things positive in 2021!! ✨ positive blessed vibes only ✨’

True had a great time playing with Khloe. Both mother and child recently came home from a trip to Massachusetts to visit True’s father, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson, 29, who recently signed with the Boston Celtics.

“Khloe and True had a fun week in Boston,” a source told People magazine. “They played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday outings. They also celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan since they couldn’t all be together on Christmas Day.”

It is uncertain if Tristan and Khloe have reconciled after breaking up more than a year ago but they are definitely putting on a united front for the sake of their daughter.

Khloe is also a socialite, producer and businesswoman. Since 2007, she has starred with her family in the reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Its success has led to the creation of spin-offs, including Kourtney And Khloe Take Miami (2009–2013) and Kourtney And Khloe Take The Hamptons (2014–2015).

From September 2009 to October 2016, she was married to basketball player Lamar Odom, who she married one month after they met. They starred in their own reality television series, Khloe & Lamar (2011–2012).

In 2009, Khloe Kardashian participated in the second season of The Celebrity Apprentice, finishing 10th of 16 candidates by being fired by Donald Trump. In 2012, she co-hosted the second season of the US adaptation of The X Factor with actor Mario Lopez. /TISG