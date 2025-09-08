KFF Badminton Arena marks a new beginning for sports and community life in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) reopened the historic Guillemard site, now renamed the Karim Family Foundation (KFF) Badminton Arena. The official opening, which was attended by around 200 guests and showcased exhibition matches with national and former national badminton athletes, was led by the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and President of the Singapore National Olympic Council, Grace Fu. This new beginning will benefit sports and community activities in Singapore.

Present at the reopening of the arena were badminton legends such as Li Li, Singapore’s first Commonwealth Games badminton gold medalist, Kendrick Lee, Derek Wong, and Loh Kean Yew, the 2021 BWP World Champion.

The exhibition match served as a tribute to the generation of players who competed in the venue, from Singapore’s first men’s singles SEA Games champion Wong Shoon Keat up to the rising Singaporean badminton stars.

From stadium to a community hub

With all the changes supported by the KFF, the arena is now more than a badminton hall. The newly renovated space now offers 12 badminton courts (nine in the historic hall and three air-conditioned premium courts with boxes), outlets for food and beverages, a gym and a spa that is open 24/7, a Li-Ning sports apparel store, and advanced smart training technology, including autonomous cameras to track the games.

The transformation not only enhances the sports venue but also makes it a lively hub for community recreation activities.

All about the site

The Guillemard site first opened in 1952 and was known as the Singapore Badminton Hall. Since then, it has been an integral part of the country’s sports and culture. The site was primarily built to host the Thomas Cup tournament, which took place there in 1955 and 1958. It also hosted the 1983 SEA Games badminton matches, where Singapore won its only men’s singles badminton gold medal.

Besides hosting sports events, the venue was also known for famous performances by artists like Cliff Richard and the Shadows (1961) and The Rolling Stones (1965). In politics, it was used as well to host election speeches and as the vote-counting station for the 1962 merger referendum.

The hall was designated as Singapore’s first historic sports site in 1999. Truly, the KFF Badminton Arena is a place that ensures the continuous appreciation of Singapore’s heritage and, at the same time, remains a venue where people can play, train, relax, and connect across generations.